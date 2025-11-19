Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 8 ending explained: What is the connection between the Dante’s Inferno and Tommy Cummins?

Rossif Sutherland in Murder in a Small Town Season 2 (via Instagram @dramaclubfox)

Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg, a burned-out detective who moves to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, only to face a wave of murders that expose dark secrets. Created by Ian Weir and based on L.R. Wright's novels, the Fox series debuted season 1 on September 24, 2024. Season 2 started September 23, 2025, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Rossif Sutherland stars as Karl, a sharp investigator clashing with his past while building a bond with Cassandra Lee, played by Kristin Kreuk. She's a librarian turned council candidate. The cast includes Aaron Douglas as Sergeant Sid, Bethany Brown as Officer Laila, Savonna Spracklin as Rookie Isabella, and Marcia Gay Harden as the manipulative Mayor Christie Holman. Noah Reid returns as Tommy Cummins, the charming art teacher revealed as a serial killer in season 1.

Season 2 links cases like thefts and family betrayals, straining Karl and Cassandra's relationship. Episode 8, "Masterpiece," aired November 18, 2025, and brings Tommy back from prison. He lures Karl to Seattle with promises of victim locations, staging a trap tied to Dante's Inferno. Tommy recreates the poem's nine circles of hell through kill methods- fire for violence, water for wrath and forcing victims into eternal punishment.

This connection reveals Tommy's god-like view: he crafts "masterpieces" of damnation, sketching Doré's illustrations in his cell to guide his spree. It's not random violence; it's a twisted philosophy where he plays guide to the damned, with Karl as his unwilling witness.

The episode uncovers 16 bodies in barrels, closing old cases but hinting at more horrors. With two episodes left, Tommy's capture raises questions about his full body count and Karl's scars.

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 8 ending explained: Tommy's trap and Cassandra’s leverage

Episode 8 opens with a flashback of Tommy drowning a woman in a barrel to opera music, his face calm and focused. In Seattle prison, he manipulates Assistant DA Lanni Soo into calling Karl. Tommy offers locations of his early victims' bodies but demands that Karl escort the dig team. Karl agrees, despite the obvious setup, joining Soo and the officers.

Tommy has already recruited Madeline Falconer, who poses as a fan "Candice Hawkins" to rent a van and plant bombs at a graveyard. Her real goal is revenge, since Tommy killed her sister Beth years ago. The team digs up the site, but grenades explode, injuring a cop and letting Tommy slip free to a waterfront warehouse.

Karl tracks Madeline to a motel. She admits her plan to ambush Tommy alone. Clues from Tommy's cells- sketches of tormented figures, point Karl to Gustave Doré's Inferno illustrations. He realises Tommy is finishing his own version of the poem's hell.

At the warehouse, Karl finds 16 barrels: 15 burning with decayed female corpses inside, the 16th holding Soo, bound and nearly drowned in shallow water. It mirrors Inferno's fifth circle, where wrathful souls bubble in the River Styx. Tommy appears, explaining his "art": each barrel represents a circle's sin, with kills like fire for the violent or drowning for the angry. He sees himself as Virgil, staging eternal torments for "sinners" he judges.

Tommy gives Karl a choice: chase him or save Soo. Karl smashes the barrel, pulling her out as flames spread. Tommy taunts from the shadows, but Madeline's betrayal flips the script. She loaded her van with waiting cops instead of joining the fight. They swarm in, tackling Tommy mid-lunge. Officers cuff him amid the smoke, securing the scene.

Forensics later IDs the 16 bodies as Tommy's pre-Gibsons victims, all women he targeted over the years. The setup brings closure to families but confirms his long spree.

On the other hand, Cassandra cares for her visiting mother, whose serious illness leaves her vulnerable. Mayor Holman exploits this, delaying treatment to pressure Cassandra into voting on the budget. An anonymous hacker sends Cassandra a dossier of Holman's corruption, giving her leverage for the council race.

Sid wakes in the hospital after his crash, bruised but stable. His daughter Liza visits, softening their rift with quiet talks about his absences. Laila confides in her girlfriend Vanessa about her dad's raid death, linking it to her heist shooting freeze. It strains their talk but builds understanding.

Before entering the warehouse, Karl calls Cassandra. He admits the danger and says she grounds him. Back home, bandaged, they reconcile over coffee, promising no more angry silences. Their embrace feels earned amid the grim.

Noah Reid's Tommy mixes charm and chill, drawing Karl in like a magnet. Sutherland shows Karl cracking under the moral weight, his hands shaking after the rescue. At 42 minutes, the episode balances horror with heart, though Sid's recovery gets short shrift. Tommy's Inferno link turns him from killer to curator of cruelty, his boyhood grief twisted into this philosophy.

Stream Murder in a Small Town live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox or cable. Watch the next day on Hulu.

