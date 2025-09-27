Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Murder in a Small Town season 2 (Image via X/@DramaClubFOX)

The ongoing Murder in a Small Town season 2 premiered on Fox on September 23, 2025. Based on the Karl Alberg series of novels written by LR Wright, the series is created by Ian Weir, and stars Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, and Marcia Gay Harden. Following the release of the first episode of the current season, new episodes will air on Fox every subsequent Tuesdays at 8 PM ET/PT.

Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg, a seasoned Vancouver homicide detective seeking peace in the quiet coastal village of Sunshine, British Columbia, only to find that murder knows no borders. As Alberg adjusts to small-town life, he teams up with librarian Cassandra Mitchell to solve a series of intricate crimes that reveal the dark secrets hidden beneath the community’s picturesque surface.

The series blends atmospheric mystery with psychological drama, exploring the complexities of human nature while maintaining a gripping whodunit structure. It has been appreciated by both critics and general audience, receiving a score of 70% and 77% from the respective groups on Rotten Tomatoes.

Complete release schedule of Murder in a Small Town season 2

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 1, premiered on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Fox. New episodes of the season will be airing weekly on Tuesdays at the same time, and will become available for streaming the following day on Hulu. The current installment comprises 10 episodes, two more than the first season. The detailed list of episodes and the date of their release is provided in the following table.



Episode Number Episode Name Release Date 1 Acts of Murder September 23, 2025 2 Blood Wedding September 30, 2025 3 Mother Love October 07, 2025 4 One Last Song October 14, 2025 5 Strangers Among Us October 21, 2025 6 Trust, But Verify October 28, 2025 7 This, That, and the Other Thing Noverber 04, 2025 8 Masterpiece Noverber 11, 2025 9 TBD Noverber 18, 2025 10 Nightshade Noverber 25, 2025

How to watch Murder in a Small Town season 2

New episodes of Murder in a Small Town season 2 air weekly on Fox on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. They are made available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

Viewers who wish to stream the show digitally are required to subscribe to Hulu, which offers a number of subscription options. The basic plan, which includes ads while streaming, is priced at $9.99/month and includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library with advertising. The plan without ads is priced at $18.99/month and eliminates majority of advertising.

Other options for viewers to enjoy the show includes FOX One, Fox’s streaming service. For live viewing, platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV carry the Fox broadcast, with prices generally ranging from $70 to $90+ per month depending on the various plans.

