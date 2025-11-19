Who is Keyu Jin? Larry Summers mocked “needy” tenured professor in Epstein email

Larry Summers will step back from public appearances (Image via Getty)

Harvard University ex-professor Larry Summers’ messages and emails to Jeffrey Epstein have been made public by The Harvard Crimson on November 17, 2025.

The conversations specifically grabbed attention as Larry was allegedly seeking help from Epstein to learn how to approach a woman, who was the former’s colleague. As per the New York Post, the woman Larry was speaking about has been identified as macro-economist Keyu Jin.

The outlet stated that Jin was born to the current president of China, Xi Jinping. Keyu also graduated from Harvard University and was a professor of the London School of Economics when Larry contacted Epstein.

Notably, Larry Summers allegedly addressed Keyu Jin as “peril”, questioning Jeffrey Epstein about the possibility of “getting horizontal” with the 43-year-old. Larry reportedly shared a few of Jin’s emails with Epstein, who called the woman “needy,” and told him:



“U r better at understanding Chinese women than at probability theory.”



Epstein replied to Larry by saying that he had no chance of getting into bed with the woman, adding that the woman won’t find another person like him. Among other messages shared between the duo, Larry wrote that the woman was reportedly holding on to him to get help from his professional connections.

According to the Daily Beast, the conversations related to Keyu Jin allegedly started in November 2018 and continued until the following year, a day before Epstein was taken into custody in New York City.

Larry Summers won’t make public appearances for some time: Text messages and more explained







According to CNN, the New Haven, Connecticut native also made sexist comments during his conversations with Jeffrey Epstein. As mentioned earlier, Larry worked for Harvard University in the past, and the institute has not commented on anything about the ongoing matter.

Larry Summers and Jeffrey Epstein reportedly spoke to each other on topics such as politics and projects at Harvard. The duo’s friendship allegedly started around 10 years ago, and the former once approached Epstein for ideas to collect $1 million for an online project related to American poetry for his wife, Elisa New, as stated by the New York Post.

While the leaked messages have led to controversy, Larry announced that he would avoid public appearances for a brief period. As per CNN, Larry said that he is ashamed of everything that has happened and takes complete responsibility for being in touch with Epstein.



“While continuing to fulfil my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me,” Summers added.



Cyberlaw Clinic’s clinical instructor and civil rights attorney, Alejandra Caraballo, was seeking Larry’s resignation from Harvard University while expressing criticism towards the messages between Summers and Epstein.

The woman that Larry Summers was speaking about in his messages reportedly met him at an academic conference. Larry even told Epstein in one of the messages that the woman refused to have a drink with him since she was tired. Moreover, Summers claimed that the woman was allegedly showing interest to his opinion about her outfits.



“When I’m reflective I think I’m dodging a bullet. Think right thing is to cut off contact. Suspect she will miss it. Problem is I will too,” the message reportedly reads.



The New York Post stated that Larry Summers praised the woman’s appearance the following day, saying that she looked “gorgeous.” As of this writing, it remains unknown if Keyu Jin is aware of the fact that Larry and Jeffrey were speaking about her.