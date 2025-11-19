Sisu: Road to Revenge: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from Sisu: Road to Revenge (Image via YouTube/@sonypictures)

Sisu: Road to Revenge, written and directed by Jalmari Helander, is a sequel to his 2022 film Sisu and continues the story of legendary Finnish Army commando-turned-gold prospector Aatami Korpi. It chronicles the protagonist’s return to his family home where he has lost his loved ones, and finds himself being targeted by the Red Army.

Building on the gritty world established in the original film, Sisu: Road to Revenge delivers a fresh wave of high-intensity survival drama and explosive combat. Helander’s distinctive blend of stylized violence and emotional storytelling returns in full force as the film receives a limited release in theaters on November 21, 2025. It will also be available for streaming simultaneously on Apple TV.

The project was filmed extensively in Estonia, using the country’s rugged landscapes to enhance the movie’s intense, war-torn atmosphere. Production spanned multiple regions, including Ida-Viru County with its striking industrial backdrops, Harju County near the capital for key logistical setups, and the quieter rural areas of Rapla and Lääne counties, which provided wide, open terrain ideal for large-scale action sequences.

With a runtime of 88 minutes, the movie has managed to win over critics. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Sisu: Road to Revenge has been certified 82% ‘fresh'.

Release schedule of Sisu: Road to Revenge

Sisu: Road to Revenge premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2025, in the United States. It will receive a limited theatrical release in the country on November 21, 2025, and will be available for streaming at the same time on Apple TV.

What to expect from Sisu: Road to Revenge

Sisu: Road to Revenge promises a fierce, adrenaline-charged survival tale driven by raw emotion and unstoppable determination. The story is set in 1946, following the conclusion of World War 2. Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), the unbreakable Finnish soldier, returns to his home in Soviet-occupied Karelia, where his family was brutally murdered during the war.

The hard-headed elderly man decides to dismantle his family home, load it on a truck, and take it away to someplace safe, where he can live out his days drowning in peaceful sorrow. However, his plans are ruined by the Red Army, who discoveres his presence on their soil. The Soviet army officer Igor Draganov (Stephen Lang), the man who killed Aatami’s family, returns to the scene of the crime, hellbent on killing the soldier no matter the cost.

Where to watch Sisu: Road to Revenge



SISU: Road to Revenge is getting a limited theatrical rollout, screening only in select cinemas in major cities. It will also be available for streaming on Apple TV, and may later be available for renting on VOD services such as the one with Amazon Prime Video.

In the United States, Apple TV+ costs $12.99/month, or $99/year, and is ad-free. Users can share it with up to six family members using Family Sharing, and it’s also available in the Apple One bundle, with the Individual plan (featuring Apple TV, Music, Arcade, and iCloud) starting at $19.95/month.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is available either as a standalone service for $8.99/month or as part of the full Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.

