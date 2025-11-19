Palm Royale season 2 episode 2 ending explained: How did Maxine manage to help Linda escape?

Image via Apple TV

Palm Royale season 2 episode 2 opens with Linda in jail, where she is being interrogated for an attempt to assassinate President Richard Nixon. Linda’s lawyer suggested that the less she speaks, the better, but Linda, being Linda, lands in trouble when she replies a little too dramatically. She says, “I tried to do the opposite and it landed me here.” Linda even went on saying that if being a woman and being a “radical woman” is considered to be guilty, then “I am guilty of all of it.”

The agents didn’t learn much from questioning Linda, but they figured out a way to frame her. Soon after, a bombshell news report comes out saying that Linda, the main suspect, turned her interrogation into a manifesto. When she was asked about the attack on the president, they misleadingly used her line, “I am guilty of all of it.”

This sets Maxine to help her best friend get out of the trouble she has landed in, as everyone now believes that Linda is guilty, having admitted to it, although the FBI misleadingly portrayed it. Maxine is even mad at her husband, but Evelyn doesn’t want her to make any such move that would make her think again of taking her back to the place from where she has escaped, the asylum. Keeping her rage aside from Douglas for the time being, she heads to meet Linda.

Linda makes Maxine the conservator of Rollins' estate in Palm Royale season 2 episode 2

Linda is happy to see Maxine, and she is not much bothered about her situation, as she rightly says, “all the great martyrs of the world have been framed, and it is okay.” Her tension rose until Maxine said that she had been charged with being guilty. The duo devises a plan to blackmail the agents to get her way out of the prison, using those secrets against them, and for that, she even makes Maxine the conservator of “Rolins estate.”

However, Linda’s decision doesn’t sit well with Evelyn. Being Maxine’s conservator, Evelyn suddenly finds the roles reversed: Maxine is now legally her conservator, which makes her scream. Soon after, Evelyn and Maxine go shopping for Evelyn’s marriage, and that’s where Maxine gets to know the truth about Norma’s 80 million dollars. Now, Maxine plans to take half of that money because she feels she deserves it. But her plan falls apart when she accidentally gives Douglas the wrong papers; she hands him the “Rolodex” that Linda created instead of the divorce papers.

Douglas doesn’t read the papers, thinking they are divorce papers, so he gives them to Perry. When Perry reads them, he uses them for his own benefit. He hands them over to the authorities, hoping to receive all the wealth that Linda had planned to give to Maxine. However, he doesn’t get the wealth but is assigned to kill Linda.

Maxine leads a team to rescue Linda in Palm Royale season 2 episode 2

Ann shows Virginia the tunnel system because they both suspect Mary might be hiding there. Mary has been hiding in the tunnels that lead straight to the Dellacorte house, and Maxine even learns that Evelyn is behind all this.

Maxine learns about this through Dinah, and they plan to rescue Linda. With the paper mishaps and Douglas now getting married to Mitzi, Maxine’s plans stand still, and by the end of Palm Royale season 2 episode 2, Linda is freed.

Meanwhile, Dinah and a few other women who support Linda come in, place Alex’s dead body on a chair with a fake wig, and secretly take Linda away. Virginia also joins the plan when she spots Mary and Linda in the tunnel, and she helps Linda escape.

Soon after, Douglas arrives to help and is ready to fly Linda out of the city, but he has one condition: Maxine must leave Palm Beach.