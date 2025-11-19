"I'm looking for work right now": Dick Van Dyke, soon to be 100, doesn't want to be caged by age

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Dick Van Dyke attends Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Just about to turn 100, Dick Van Dyke, still aims to work, ditching all the retirement thoughts. In an exclusive interview with Today, Dick Van Dyke sat down for a chat with Today's AI Roker to promote his new book “100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.”

The actor who spans screens and stage is about to turn 100 on December 13, 2025, and yet he has no plans to retire. His book was released on November 18, 2025. The actor has given some timeless hits, such as Mary Poppins (1964), where his portrayal of Bert the Chimney Sweep cemented his status as a Hollywood icon.

Spanning decades across television, film, music and theater, his effortless charm has left a legacy that continues to inspire entertainers today, and he strives to uphold that legacy to date.

"I don’t want to," he said. "I mean, it’s my hobby. It’s my life. I love it. I'm looking for work right now."

Revisiting Dick Van Dyke’s exceptional career

Van Dyke began performing in the late 1940s, working as a radio announcer before transitioning to nightclub acts and Broadway. His breakthrough came with the musical Bye Bye Birdie, in which he acted opposite Chita Rivera, who helped him learn to sing and dance. Thanking his co-star, Van said (via Today),

"Chita (Rivera) was so sweet and nice, knowing that I didn't dance. She was patient. And she also helped me sing because I wasn't a singer either. I had to learn a lot fast."

Bye Bye Birdie didn’t just give Van Dyke national attention; it also opened the door to new opportunities. His strong Broadway performances caught the eye of Carl Reiner. According to reports by Today, Reiner’s show, ‘Head of the Family,’ hadn’t impressed TV executives, but everything changed when he cast Van Dyke as the lead and renamed it ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ His role as comedy writer Rob Petrie showcased his impeccable slapstick humor, and the series won multiple Emmy Awards, making it one of TV’s greatest sitcoms.

After giving some of the best Hollywood classics, what made him into the spotlight again was when he appeared in his cameo role in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) at age 92.

Dick Van Dyke shares his secret to a happy life

Dick Van Dyke told Today that his secret to living so long is staying active. He goes to the gym three times a week and dances frequently, especially the old "soft shoe" style. He said,

"I've always loved the old, soft shoe. It's just something about it, the old soft shoe, it flows. And my wife and I do it together. She keeps me young because we sing and we dance, and she just keeps me a teenager."

A special documentary called “Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration” will be released around his birthday, featuring classic clips from his shows and new interviews. For now, Dick Van Dyke is busy promoting his latest book and enjoying life with his wife.