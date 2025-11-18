How is Alan Dershowitz connected to Larry Summers and the Epstein scandal? Former Harvard professor's history with both men explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 02: Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaks to the media at a press conference to announce the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend and accused accomplice of deceased accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on July 02, 2020 in New York City. Maxwell, the British socialite and daughter of Robert Maxwell, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday morning and will be charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein's accomplices. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Larry Summers has become one of the latest names to be recovered from the recently released emails related to convicted sex offender Epstein. Amid this controversy, a new name has popped up and that is of Alan Dershowitz's. Dershowitz is a former Harvard professor as well as was Epstein's lawyer at one point in time.

Dershowitz is someone who was known to both Summers and Epstein. According to Newsweek, Alan was the part of Epstein's legal team back in 2008, and negotiated a plea deal suggesting that the law enforcement would no longer investigate into Epstein. In July 2019, Dershowitz defended his decision to represent the sex offender. Alan Dershowitz said at the time,

"I have no misgivings and I will continue to represent controversial people. That's what I do. If I'm in a case, my job is to get the best possible result."

Meanwhile, a connection had been established between Dershowitz and Summers as well. Both had been prominent parts of the Harvard University. Both of them have been quite supportive of each other's ideas and reforms, according to reports. According to reports by The Harvard Crimson, Epstein privately ridiculed Alan Dershowitz as seen in the emails released on Wednesday.

This apparently happened around the time when Dershowitz was still legally representing Epstein.

A lot of high-profile names were discovered in the recently released Epstein documents

As previously mentioned, a number of high-profile names were discovered in the recently released Epstein files that was released last week. While many well-known individuals like Prince Andrew began maintaining distance from Epstein following his conviction, others remained in contact with him.

The Observer reported that Epstein had always been intrigued by science. Therefore, he had been in contact with Murray Gell-Mann, a Nobel prize-winning physicist. Calling himself a "science philanthropist", the sex offender even donated $10m to instritutes such as Harvard University and MIT.

Larry Summers' wife Elisa New has also been an acquaintance to Epstein. According to the outlet, New reached out to Epstein to get advice on how to contact Serena Williams for a poetry series. An email transcript was discovered, in which New was seen telling Epstein,

"I'm going upstairs to hunt for my copy of Lolita."

The 1955 Vladimir Nabokov novel had a protagonist who was sexually obsessed with a young 12-year-old girl. The outlet further claimed that Epstein would often keep the book next to his bed while sleeping. James B Stewart interviewed Epstein in 2019 for The New York Times. According to James B. Stewart, he argued for "criminalising sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable."

New further recommended a book named My Antonia, to Epstein.

Meanwhile, Larry Summers has expressed apology for continuing his connection with Epstein even after the conviction. According to reports by CNN, Summers added that he would pause public engagements. He, however, described his decision to talk to Epstein as a "misguided decision."

The recent release of the files have stirred questions and reactions all across social media.