Murder in a Small Town season 2 release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

Based on L.R. Wright’s The Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries, Murder in a Small Town has been renewed for Season 2, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2025.

The new season will have new murder cases for Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and his love interest, Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk), in Gibsons.

Fans were not left with any major cliffhangers in the finale episode of the first season, and it ended on a happy note with Karl and Cassandra sharing a kiss and promising to be together for the upcoming adventures.

In the previous season, she shared her willingness to begin a council for the mysterious town, so this season, she might be seen ditching her librarian profession and hopping on to work with Karl in solving cases officially.

The serial killer in the first season was revealed to be Tommy Cummins (the town’s local art teacher).

Karl and his team discovered that his portraits of women resembled photos of murder victims, indicating he may have killed more people than anyone thought.

The locals in Gibsons were in relief after Tommy’s arrest, but not anymore, as Murder in a Small Town season 2 brings more mysterious murder cases to haunt them.

Release date of Murder in a Small Town season 2

To take the viewers back into the world of criminal investigation, Murder in a Small Town season 2 will be released on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The show will air on Fox at 8 pm ET/PT and will be available to stream the very next day on Hulu.

The previous season had eight episodes, but the upcoming season has added two more, bringing the total to 10 episodes.

To catch up with the first installment, the show is available to stream on Hulu.

Meet the stellar cast joining in for the second installment of Murder in a Small Town

The couple Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk will reprise their roles as Karl Alberg (police chief) and Cassandra Lee (a librarian who is soon to be seen leading a council).

Other members returning to the show are Mya Lowe as Corporal Edwina Yen (a local cop), Savonna Spracklin as Isabella Harbud, Aaron Douglas as Sergeant Sid Sokolowski, Fritzy-Klevans Destine as Constable Andy Kendrick, and Dakota Guppy as Holly, Alberg's daughter.

Having already filmed a guest role in Murder in a Small Town season 2, late actor Malcom Jamal Warner will appear as Richard Buscombe, ‘’a caring father who becomes the main suspect in a murder case after his ex-wife is killed shortly after coming back to town.’’

As per the reports by TV Line, Marcia Gay Harden will join the cast in season 2 and will play the role of Mayor Christie Holman.

Her character is described as “a beloved figure in the community, a consummate political operator and a practicing doctor [who] has the best interests of the people of Gibsons, British Columbia at heart, though sometimes she lets her personal interests take precedence.”

Other new stars in season 2 are Joshua Close as Todd, Bethany Brown as Corporal Laila Jackson, and Marci T. House as Angela Clyburn.

What is Murder in a Small Town season 2 all about?

The official logline of the series reads: