NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Sydney season 3 continues with episode 5, “Black Is White,” airing Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on CBS from 10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. This week, the team investigates a shocking case when a U.S. Navy attaché is found dead with a USB in his throat. The trail leads them to an international chess tournament in Sydney.

So far this season, the team has dealt with tense and mysterious cases. They have searched for missing tourists in the Outback and uncovered a series of disappearances that were more dangerous than anyone expected.

Each investigation has brought them face-to-face with local legends, tricky situations, and high-stakes challenges.

Earlier in the season, the team discovered a string of missing people hidden behind UFO sightings. Their investigation revealed a serial killer living in plain sight.

The case shocked the team and the community and forced them to deal with dangerous terrain, hidden motives, and the fact that not everything in the skies can be easily explained.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 airs on Tuesday

In this episode, the team investigates the mysterious death of a Navy attache connected to an international chess tournament in Sydney. The case promises suspense, clever strategy, and surprising twists.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5

In the U.S., viewers can watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are available the next day on Paramount+ or the same day for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, it is on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5

Episode 5, “Black Is White,” looks set to be one of the most exciting episodes this season. The team investigates the murder of a U.S. Navy attache found with a USB in his throat.

The case is linked to an international chess tournament in Sydney and involves dangerous players and secret plans.

The episode will also focus on the agents’ personal stories, showing how they handle pressure at work and in their private lives. Airing after the two-part crossover with Mark Harmon, it is expected to draw high ratings.

Viewers can look forward to clever tactics, suspenseful questioning, and surprising twists that combine smart strategy with thrilling action in Sydney.

A brief recap of episode 4 before NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 arrives

Episode 4, “The Truth Is Outback,” took the NCIS team to the remote plains of Australia after Amy Hale went missing following sightings of strange lights in the sky.

DeShawn and Evie followed footprints through sandstorms and cold desert nights, eventually finding a cave with the remains of missing women, including Lucy.

What first seemed like alien activity turned out to be a human threat.

The team discovered that local cop Karl Drysdale was a serial killer who targeted blonde women. Amy barely escaped his obsession. JD faced Karl in an underground lair, dealing with explosives and a knife fight.

Meanwhile, Wesley’s plans and the team’s rescue efforts added personal stakes. The episode ended with three unexplained lights outside, leaving everyone to wonder if there was more “out there.”

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

