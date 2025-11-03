NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Agent Michelle Mackey (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4, titled “The Truth Is Outback,” premieres on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10/9c on CBS and will stream the next day on Paramount+. The episode takes a mysterious and sci-fi twist as the team investigates the disappearance of a U.S. Navy pilot in the Australian Outback after he was chased by strange blinding lights.

Previously on NCIS: Sydney season 3, the team took on one of their toughest and most dangerous cases. Blue tried to earn her place back on the team while everyone worked through a maze of military secrets and cover-ups that pushed them to their limits.

The episode “Lost in Translation” revealed the truth behind a failed mission in Afghanistan and introduced a deadly assassin known as “The Ghost.” What started as a search for a suspected traitor turned into a shocking conspiracy involving war crimes, hidden motives, and a personal revenge story that hit close to home.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 airs on Tuesday

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4

Fans can watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 live on CBS in the U.S. or stream it the next day on Paramount+. If one has Paramount+ Premium, they can watch it the same day it airs. The series first premiered on October 14, 2024, and new episodes come out every week. In Canada, it airs on Global and streams on StackTV, while in Southeast Asia, it is shown on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4

Episode 4 takes the team into a strange and confusing case that mixes reality with mystery. A U.S. Navy pilot goes missing near a well-known UFO site, leading Mackey, JD, Evie, and DeShawn to a series of clues linking his disappearance to several missing women.

When JD finds a phone with alien stickers, the team starts to wonder if someone is using UFO stories to hide kidnappings or something even worse.

As night falls in the desert, Evie and DeShawn face tense moments while searching for answers about the strange lights, and Mackey worries when JD stops answering her calls. With hidden secrets in the Outback and rising tension within the team, “The Truth Is Outback” delivers mystery, suspense, and a hint of sci-fi that pushes everyone to their limits.

A brief recap of episode 3 before NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 arrives

In episode 3, “Lost in Translation,” the NCIS team investigated the murder of an Australian soldier, but the case took a shocking turn. The man they thought was a terrorist, Rashid Ramati, said he was innocent and claimed that an American agent called “The Ghost” was behind war crimes in Afghanistan.

As the team dug deeper, they found signs that the Ghost was hiding secret missions approved by powerful people in the Pentagon.

At the same time, Blue tried to get her job back while dealing with new challenges under Travis, also known as “Trigger.” Things got worse when Sergeant Rebecca Jasek was forced to help the Ghost to protect her daughter, who was trapped with a bomb.

The team saved the girl, and Mackey had to kill the Ghost in a fierce fight. But their relief didn’t last long as his phone showed a hit list with Ramati, Ascott, Yates, and even Mackey’s name, proving the war’s dark secrets were not over yet.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus

