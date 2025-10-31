Who is Hugo Johnstone-Burt? Everything to know about the actor as he guest stars in NCIS: Sydney

Hugo Johnstone-Burt (Photo by Getty Images)

Hugo Kingsley Johnstone-Burt is a Scottish-Australian actor who recently appeared in NCIS: Sydney as Sergeant Henry Ascott in the third episode “Lost in Translation.” Known for his diverse work across film and television, he has built a steady career since graduating from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Johnstone-Burt began with roles in several Australian dramas before earning wider recognition for standout performances that showcased his range and screen presence. Over the years, he has balanced local projects with international appearances, becoming a familiar face in both dramatic and comedic roles.

The life and career of Hugo Johnstone-Burt

Hugo Kingsley Johnstone-Burt (born 10 October 1988) is a Scottish-Australian actor whose career spans acclaimed Australian dramas and international productions. Born in Edinburgh and raised in Sydney, he developed an interest in acting during high school. He later trained at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA). Johnstone-Burt began his career with guest roles in Rake, Sea Patrol, and Underbelly: The Golden Mile. However, he got recognized as Fish Lamb in Cloudstreet. It earned him two ASTRA Award nominations.

He became widely known for portraying Constable Hugh Collins in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, a role he reprised in the feature film Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. His film credits include Careless Love, Goddess, and San Andreas, while on television, he has appeared in The Wrong Girl, Ten Pound Poms, Queen of Oz, and Australia’s Sexiest Tradie.

Off-screen, he lives in Australia with his wife, journalist Julie Snook, and their son.

He did an interview with Vogue Australia on April 9, 2012, and said this about choosing acting as a career,

"I was always a bit of a funny guy, a clown, and in my first drama class I got a merit card. I thought, this is amazing. I’m being an idiot, mucking around and getting a merit card for this – I’m doing this for the rest of my life; how can I not do this!"

He also shared comments on his inspiration, saying:

"What I like, and what some people can’t stand about the acting industry, is the unpredictability of it. I think it’s amazing. I don’t know what is just around the corner, I have no idea. I don’t want to know that I’m locked into this 30-year job where I’m doing the same thing. I like the unpredictability … tomorrow I might get a call saying you have to go to the States and do this amazing thing. I like that unpredictability where I can do anything."

What happened to Hugo Johnstone-Burt's character in NCIS: Sydney?

In NCIS: Sydney season 3, episode 3, “Lost in Translation,” Hugo Johnstone-Burt plays Sergeant Henry Ascott, a former Australian Special Forces soldier. Ascott is the last surviving member of a mission in Afghanistan that happened in 2020. During that mission, his team was ambushed. Their interpreter, named Rashid Rahmati, was accused of betraying them to the Taliban. Ascott survived the explosion, but the accident made him temporarily blind. He was later discharged from the military because of that.

Five years later, when his fellow survivor Lachlan Yates is murdered, Ascott becomes central to the investigation. The NCIS team learns that Rahmati has resurfaced in Sydney and is claiming innocence. He insists that he actually saved Yates and Ascott, and that the real culprit was an American operative known as “the Ghost,” who covered up a war crime. Rahmati reveals that crucial evidence—a hidden SD card—was sewn into Ascott’s jacket.

When the agents locate Ascott, he is living on the streets and initially reacts violently, knocking out DeShawn and attacking Evie before realizing they mean no harm. Once calm, Ascott admits he sold the jacket years ago, not knowing it held the evidence. This leads the team to discover that the Ghost is alive and operating in Australia.

Ascott’s testimony and Rahmati’s proof clear the interpreter’s name. When the episode ends, the truth about the 2020 raid emerges, exposing a larger military cover-up. Ascott survives the ordeal, finally freed from the guilt and confusion that had haunted him for years.

Catch the latest season of NCIS: Sydney on Paramount+.