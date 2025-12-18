What time will Taylor Swift: End of an Era episodes 3 & 4 release on Disney+? Global release timings explored

Taylor Swift (Image Via Getty)

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is a concert documentary series that captures the final show of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. The series mixes live performances with behind-the-scenes moments and personal stories. It also shows how the tour changed over time, including acoustic sets and songs from The Tortured Poets Department. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released together on Friday, December 19, on Disney+ and Hulu.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 3 & 4 release time for all regions







Here are the confirmed global release times:





United States (PT): 12:00 am







United States (ET): 3:00 am







Canada: 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET







United Kingdom: 8:00 am GMT







Europe (CET): 9:00 am







India: 12:30 pm IST







Singapore: 3:00 pm SGT







Australia: 6:00 pm AEST







New Zealand: 8:00 pm NZDT





Both episodes are expected to be approximately 40 minutes long each, matching the length of the first two episodes released earlier.

Where to watch Taylor Swift: The End of an Era

The availability of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era varies by location. If you are in the U.S., you can watch it on the Hulu streaming service. In many other places, like Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, Disney+ is where the series can be found. For Indian, Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai watchers, Disney+ Hotstar is the platform for the show.

The series is not hosted on any platforms that charge a fee. Subscription is a must. Both Disney+ and Hulu have confirmed that the episodes will be released without regional delays at the exact scheduled time.

The show's format consists of two episodes per week. This method not only keeps the fans engaged but also provides enough content with each drop. The release of Episodes 5 and 6 together on December 26 will then conclude the six-episode run.

What to expect from Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 3 and 4

The Emotional and Personal side of the Eras Tour was explored more in Episodes 3 and 4. The audience will catch a glimpse of the extensive behind-the-scenes feelings, such as those with Swift’s dancers, band and crew. The series further indicates the amount of effort put into every single show and how, in different cities and countries, the tour evolved.

In earlier episodes, real-world situations were depicted quite seriously, such as security problems and fan emotional interactions. Probably the same honesty combined with music, performance changes and personal reflections of Swift and her close ones will be the main features of the 3rd and 4th episodes.

The shooting of the documentary lasted for two years, resulting in a substantial amount of footage for the makers to work with. The fans, on their part, are also anticipating much more of personal moments, surprise stories, and unidentified rehearsal clips.

As of now, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is considered by the audience as a very real, emotional, and detailed presentation. Up until December 19, four episodes will have been released, but the series is still at the halfway mark, and a lot more is yet to come for the worldwide Swifties.

Stay tuned for more updates.