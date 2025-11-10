Is Fabio Jackson related to Michael Jackson? MJ impersonator denies being ‘salty’ about the popstar’s nephew Jafaar Jackson playing him in upcoming biopic

Fabio Jackson (Photo: Instagram/@theefabiojackson)

Michael Jackson impersonator Fabio Jackson has responded to the netizens. For the unversed, the teaser trailer of the late singer's biopic, Michael, was released on November 6. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, played the lead role. The next day, Fabio Jackson uploaded his reaction to the trailer on Instagram and TikTok.

The video went viral, and the impersonator quietly watched the trailer without saying a word. The post's caption read, "It's too much to take in." Netizens mocked him, saying he was reportedly jealous for not being cast as Michael.

Fabio Jackson is not related to Michael Jackson. His real name is Fabio James, and he is from Norfolk, England. The 32-year-old started creating content on YouTube in 2010, and initially uploaded dance covers of the late artist.

He released a response video on November 9, where he clarified that the speculations were false, and he knew two years in advance that Jafaar was playing the role of his uncle. He then praised Jafaar's dialogue delivery and said that he saw potential in the upcoming biopic.

The influencer also called out the netizens, saying he did not have to express loudly because he is not a Twitch streamer or like those reaction channels on YouTube. However, Fabio shared that he was not looking forward to the film, as many past releases had been letdowns for him, and he wanted to keep his expectations low this time.

"I'm not gonna be ambitious about any movie at all in today's age. I'm not. Even though Michael, you know, biopic, for me, it's probably gonna be one of the best movies out there. I still think that it's good to keep your expectations down in everything that we watch. There has been very big downs out there, a lot of let downs, and I think this year could be one of them," he said.

Fabio Jackson had rhinoplasty to look like Michael Jackson

The viral impersonator announced in 2022 that he had undergone rhinoplasty after years of deliberation. Fabio posted a 33-minute-long video on his channel in December 2022 and shared pictures and videos of his journey.

Fabio Jackson stated that he was not satisfied with the results of the first surgery and underwent a revision after some time. Notably, he showed a face cast of the singer from his Thriller music video and shared that it was the reference.

This year, in April, Fabio Jackson told ABC 7 KRCR that he had been compared to the artist since childhood. His classmates from school and college compared him to Michael Jackson. He also noted that, besides the nose job, he had no other facial surgeries.

"It's something I cannot run away from. You know, naturally being born like this and having some resemblance, it's something that even today I question," Fabio stated.

Notably, Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 24, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming film.