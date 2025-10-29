NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3 recap: Mackey confronts the Ghost and Ramati’s name is finally cleared

JD and Mackey (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

The latest episode of NCIS: Sydney season 3, called “Lost in Translation,” aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, on CBS. The episode was full of suspense and action as the team investigated a murder connected to an old mission in Afghanistan. They uncovered new truths about loyalty and betrayal.

In this episode, the team tracked Rashid Ramati, a former interpreter accused of killing an Australian soldier. Ramati said he was framed and had proof of a U.S. war crime. What began as a manhunt evolved into a search for justice, hidden beneath years of secrets.

At the same time, Mackey and JD dealt with pressure as their investigation revealed hidden agendas. The tension escalated when a secret operative known as the Ghost returned. This led to a shocking showdown where Mackey had to face her past and the moral challenges of her duty.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3: The Ghost resurfaces amid deadly revelations

Episode 3 was full of tension and emotion as the NCIS and AFDIS teams worked together to find Rashid Ramati. He was thought to have betrayed Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. But the truth came out when Ramati said he was innocent and that a secret American operative called the Ghost was really behind the attack.

Mackey and JD learned that Ramati had been set up to hide a serious war crime. The team was shocked to find out the Ghost was still working under secret orders. Things got worse when Sergeant Jasek, their Australian teammate, was caught giving information to the Ghost to protect her kidnapped daughter.

The episode ended with a tense showdown. The Ghost placed Jasek’s daughter on a motion-sensitive bomb. The NCIS team raced against time. With Trigger’s help and Mackey’s leadership, the girl was saved. Mackey had to kill the Ghost in a final shootout, creating one of the most intense and emotional moments of the series.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3: Mackey’s past and the Pentagon’s cover-up

After the Ghost’s death, shocking truths came to light that shook the team and top authorities. The Pentagon and DOD tried to keep details of the operation secret, hinting at a major cover-up. Even Mackey’s boss was left out of important meetings, showing the Ghost’s actions were part of a deeper secret mission.

Ramati’s name was cleared, and he and his family were granted U.S. asylum after years of persecution. But his victory came at a cost. His innocence revealed corruption at the highest levels of the military. The Ghost’s phone also had a hit list with Ramati, Yates, Ascott, and, unexpectedly, Mackey, suggesting she was unknowingly linked to the secret mission.

This revelation adds a tense new layer to Mackey’s story and sets up possible consequences in future episodes. Her connection to the Ghost raises questions about her past work and whether she was unknowingly involved in the events from five years ago. The episode mixes moral dilemmas with emotional moments, keeping viewers eager to see what happens next.

Other highlights of NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3

“Lost in Translation” was more than just action, as it was focused on the characters facing their truths. Blue returned to NCIS, bringing both humor and depth as she adjusted to a lab now run by Trigger. Her efforts to rebuild her place and confront past mistakes added emotional weight to the story.

JD and Mackey’s growing trust was also highlighted, showing how strong they had become as partners. Their moments of connection balanced the intense plot and showed real teamwork. Sergeant Jasek’s tough choices also stood out, showing the difficulty of serving her country while protecting her family.

The episode worked well visually and in its story. It combined action with personal struggles. The reveal of the Ghost’s mission and Mackey’s connection to it promises big effects in future episodes. This made the episode an important turning point in NCIS: Sydney season 3.

Fans of NCIS: Sydney can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.