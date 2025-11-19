What role does Mavournee Hazel play on NCIS: Sydney? Everything to know about her character

Mavournee Hazel as Agent Blue in NCIS: Sydney [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © CBS]

CBS’s military procedural drama, NCIS: Sydney, is currently airing its third season. The second episode of the season presented the backstory of Special Agent Blue, a central character in the storyline. Played by Mavournee Hazel, Bluebird Gleeson AKA Blue is a Forensic Scientist. Besides being a member of NCIS: Sydney, she is also with AFP, Australian Federal Police.

Incidentally, NCIS: Sydney is a spinoff in the NCIS franchise. Created to showcase military police work outside of the US, it shows the collaboration between Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the AFP. The series has Australian actors playing various roles including Mavournee. Mavournee’s Blue has been part of the series since its premiere in November 2023.

As of writing this article, NCIS: Sydney season 3 has already aired its sixth episode. Besides revealing Agent Blue’s past, the current season found the team dealing with various conspiracies including a terrorist plot, a killer from chess tournament and scientists involved in bioweapons.

The team was seen deactivating the sinister plan of causing an outbreak of a chemically engineered Ebola virus. While the whistleblower was taken in for killing two people, the team nabbed the real culprit of this sinister plan.

NCIS: Sydney: A look at Mavournee Hazel’s Agent Blue

As mentioned before, Australian actress Mavournee Hazel plays the forensic scientist Bluebird Gleeson. Introduced in NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 1, Agent Blue represented AFP when NCIS agents Mackey and Jackson investigated the death of a US Navy sailor due to radiation poisoning. While warding of infiltrators, AFP and NCIS joined hands to form a joint task force and Blue became part of the team.

Over the seasons, Agent Blue was often seen assisting the team’s investigations as a forensic expert. However, NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 2 gave viewers a glimpse into Blue’s back story. Blue was presented as an agent with quirks such as having multiple locks on her doors, reluctance to have her photograph taken, having no digital footprints and unwilling to discuss her past.

The first episode of the season saw a strange woman named Aspira visit her apartment. She told Blue that her brother Eli was in poor health. Blue promptly resigned from her job and left to visit her brother. Her back story revealed that she and her twin, Eli, were raised in an anti-tech community by her father, Rob. However, Rob disappeared suddenly and Blue left the commune to chart a new identity for herself.

In episode 2, returning to the commune to take care of her brother, Blue realized that Aspira had brainwashed the community to ingest poison and kill themselves, promising their ascent to the stars. However, Aspira’s sinister plan was to sell all the land after the mass suicide. Blue managed to derail Aspira’s plan and rush her brother to the hospital.

As the rest of the NCIS: Sydney team investigated Blue’s house, they found human bones that belonged to Rob. They discovered that Aspira had manipulated Rob and his hidden body was the proof of his connection to the cult. They also understood Agent Bluebird Gleeson’s various quirks that were shaped by her traumatic experiences from her past.

Moreover, Blue’s past bared the facts about her criminal history. Blue’s real name was Faith Mullins and she was once arrested for aggravated burglary. While she became an important part of AFP, her fake identity and criminal past may bring out trust issues if she returns to her job. Since Mavournee’s name continues to appear in the NCIS: Sydney credits, Blue will likely return to her job with the task force.

A glimpse at Mavournee’s career

Adelaide-born Mavournee Hazel started her acting career with guest appearances and brief roles. Some of the projects she worked in include Halifax: Retribution, Neighbours, Sam Fox: Extreme Adventures, Pipe Up, Home Kills, Summer Stories, Hey Piper, Servo, Shantaram and many more. Mavournee is also a model and campaigns for many brands.

Tune in to CBS to catch the newest episodes of NCIS: Sydney every Tuesday at 10 pm ET/PT.