"It was beautiful”: Minka Kelly awkwardly sways the question asked on her relationship with Dan Reynolds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and actress Minka Kelly pose for a photo during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds recently addressed their relationship question on live TV with “It was beautiful”. During a November 18, 2025, appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, Minka Kelly joined Jenna Bush Hager and Olivia Munn to promote Champagne Problems. When asked about her romance with Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly kept it short and respectful, signaling firm boundaries while staying cordial to viewers. She used the word “beautiful” and then offered a brief nod to Dan Reynolds as a partner.

The exchange moved on after Bush Hager acknowledged her reluctance. Olivia Munn added context from her past collaboration with Dan Reynolds, which helped pivot the interview back to the movie. The moment fit Minka Kelly’s wider approach to privacy while maintaining a positive public stance on Dan Reynolds.

Inside Minka Kelly’s awkward Today moment and what she really said about Dan Reynolds

As per Hello! report dated November 18, 2025, Minka Kelly responded,

“Yeah, I feel very lucky. He’s a really good guy,”

when asked on Today With Jenna & Friends about Dan Reynolds. Jenna Bush Hager moved on after saying,

“Okay, sounds like you don’t want to talk about it!”

Olivia Munn added that she worked with Dan Reynolds on Cutthroat and said he “was so kind,” which eased the room. She stated,

"I was actually pregnant," Olivia went on. "[Dan] was so kind…I love the whole band.

Jenna Bush Hager introduced the topic by referencing Minka Kelly’s July birthday caption about Dan Reynolds that read he “healed wounds [he] did not inflict,” which set up the on-air context for the brief reply. The same segment is where the headline’s “It was beautiful” tone aligns with the word “beautiful” used in the exchange and the captions that followed.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds’ relationship timeline: From first calls to birthday tributes

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds were introduced by a mutual friend in 2022 and spoke by phone for about a month while she worked in the U.K., sharing pages from Tell Me Everything and music from Loom. They were first linked publicly in November 2022. Public sightings have been selective since, including appearances in 2024 and the summer 2025 birthday post that drew fresh attention to the couple. As per the People report dated July 2, 2024, Dan Reynolds remarked,

“After about a month we met in person, and ever since then, we’ve been attached at the hip,” adding that “really great therapists” supported a happy, healthy relationship.

As per the People report dated April 17, 2025, Minka Kelly stated that Dan Reynolds helped her learn piano for Ransom Canyon:

“Because at home he’d help me translate — I can’t read music — so he would show me how it’s done.”

describing how he guided hand placement while she practiced. Minka Kelly’s July 2025 birthday caption for Dan Reynolds read,

“This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict,”

reinforcing that most details about Dan Reynolds appear in her own writing rather than extended interviews.

Who Dan Reynolds is and why Minka Kelly keeps most of it off-camera

Dan Reynolds is the lead vocalist and founding member of Imagine Dragons. He has four children from a previous marriage and has kept his relationship with Minka Kelly measured in public since 2022. The couple’s comments emphasize stability, care for family integration, and limited red-carpet exposure. Those choices explain why Minka Kelly answered briefly on Today while still describing Dan Reynolds positively.

Olivia Munn reiterated, “[Dan] was so kind … I love the whole band,” and Minka Kelly replied, “He’s the best. They’re all the best,” before steering the segment back to Champagne Problems. The scene underlined a consistent approach: Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds remain appreciative in public, while most of their story stays private.

Stay tuned for more updates.