What happened to Jonathan Joss? Neighbor indicted in Parks and Recreation actor’s fatal shooting

Jonathan Joss was shot dead near his old residence (Representative image via Getty)

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, the suspect reportedly involved in actor Jonathan Joss’ death, was recently indicted on November 17, 2025. People magazine stated that a murder charge has been imposed on him.

The Parks and Recreation star was shot dead earlier this year in June. Sigfredo was a neighbor of Joss, and the former was detained shortly after the police discovered Jonathan on the road. The actor died on the spot, which was also confirmed by the paramedics. The incident happened in San Antonio, Texas.

Jonathan Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, also shared a lengthy statement after his death, opening up on the events leading to the Charmed star’s demise.







Tristan wrote on Jonathan’s Facebook handle that the duo was checking the mail of their previous residence, which was destroyed after being allegedly threatened by the locals. Tristan said that they even approached the authorities about the threats, but no action was taken.



“When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired”, Tristan added.



Kern de Gonzales additionally claimed that the locals were reportedly not ready to accept his relationship with Jonathan Joss. He stated that everything that happened with them could be described as “openly homophobic.”

Jonathan Joss’ murder suspect was released after being arrested: Threats, investigation, and other details explained







As mentioned, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez was taken into custody by the police after the incident. Ceja Alvarez allegedly ran away from the location after firing shots at Joss.

Sigfredo and Jonathan Joss had allegedly argued on different occasions over the years, as per TMZ. Moreover, the former was released a day after being captured by the cops. A date was finalized in August this year for the pre-trial hearing.

However, the bail came under certain conditions, including a full house arrest and drug testing. According to Fox 7 Austin, Cejo Alvarez was also restricted from getting in touch with the family members of Jonathan Joss, alongside restrictions on firearms possession.

Although Tristan Kern de Gonzales alleged that he and Joss were threatened multiple times, the San Antonio Police Department could not find any evidence of the same. They wrote on social media that there was no proof to show that Jonathan’s “s*xual orientation” was one of the reasons leading to his death.

According to People magazine, Jonathan addressed the threats faced by him and Tristan alongside their house being burned down while speaking at the ATX TV Festival a few days before being shot dead. A showrunner also introduced Joss as the actor who gave his voice to John Redcorn in King of the Hill.



“I’m an actor. I see a mic, I use it. I see a wrong, I make it right. Take a breath, I want to breathe”, Joss said.



Apart from Parks and Recreation, the San Antonio, Texas, native was known for his performances on shows like Walker, Texas Ranger, Ray Donovan, and Tulsa King.