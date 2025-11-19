Santa Monica donut shop flooded by several Homer Simpson look-alikes in a strange and funny takeover

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson and Maggie Simpson visit The Empire State Building to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" at The Empire State Building on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"Homer clones have spread across the island," reads the caption in the new Fortnite x The Simpsons trailer. But now, instead of just the island, Homer Simpson has also been spotted recently at a donut shop in Santa Monica. Videos have been making waves on the internet and have become a major topic of discussion on social media, with a large number of Homer Simpsons causing funny chaos, which is a part of their marketing stunt to promote the newest update of the ongoing Fortnite x The Simpsons season.

According to reports, on November 18, dozens of people dressed as Homer Simpson walked around the Santa Monica Promenade in California. These Homer look-alikes didn’t come in small numbers; it looked like a whole bus full of Homers walking down the street. According to a report by Financial Express, user TheCartelDel posted several images and videos capturing oversized Homer Simpson figures dancing and engaging with crowds on the streets, accompanied by a caption that stated:

“I’m guessing the Fortnite x Simpsons event is the reason a literal bus load of Homers just got dropped off in Santa Monica — without any prior warning.”

Homer Simpson's mascots hijacked a donut shop

Other videos shared by @DiscussingFilm show dozens of Homers invading a donut store. Many were standing in line waiting for donuts, while a few pretended to work behind the counter and serve the others. The chaos and mess were on a next level. One clip showed a Homer costume character lying on the ground, looking like he had “passed out.” He struggled to stand while surrounded by cash and a fallen donut box. The video ends just as he gets on his knees and reaches for the box, so we don’t know what happened next.

This funny takeover happened during the ongoing Fortnite x The Simpsons season, and this crossover is part of Chapter 6: Mini season 2. Fortnite released a trailer inviting players to Springfield, the main town from The Simpsons. Things became even wilder in another trailer called “Multiplidiocy,” which showed huge numbers of Homer clones running all over the island, just like what happened in Santa Monica.

Epic Games released a huge Fortnite update that turned the game into a full Simpsons crossover. Also, a few animated shorts released by Epic and Disney show what happens when Fortnite’s world merges with the famous sitcom. The game now includes a brand-new island designed to resemble Springfield, the town from the long-running animated show.

Here’s how the Neitizens reacted to this move of Homer Simpson