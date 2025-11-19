Is there going to be Twisted Metal season 3? Renewal status and more

What began as an unlikely PlayStation adaptation has turned into a genuine streaming hit, and now Twisted Metal season 3 is officially happening. Peacock has renewed the chaotic, character-driven action comedy after a massively successful second season that expanded the world, deepened the ensemble, and ended on a cliffhanger too big to ignore.

With viewership surging and a new showrunner stepping in, the series is shifting gears once again. Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett will continue piloting the franchise’s signature blend of vehicular carnage and dark comedy, while a major creative hand now guides the wheel for what comes next.

Peacock pushes the series into its next phase

After Season 2 wrapped in August, fans immediately began asking whether the show would return, and Peacock has now confirmed that Twisted Metal season 3 is officially in motion. The renewal makes sense: according to the streamer, Season 2 pulled in a massive 993 million minutes viewed, making it their “second highest-reaching original returning scripted season.” Strong reviews only strengthened its case, with the second season holding a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews from critics so far.

Original showrunner and co-creator Michael Jonathan Smith has departed the series after overseeing the first two seasons. Regarding Smith, Peacock stated:

“He has concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer.”

The statement marks a definitive change in leadership.

Everything we know about Twisted Metal Season 3 so far

While Peacock is keeping plot details under wraps, the Season 2 finale gives a clear indication of what Twisted Metal season 3 will explore. The post-credit scene revealed that Calypso framed John and Quiet for the bombing that killed spectators at the Twisted Metal tournament. The move also ignited a war between the Insiders and the Outsiders. The duo find themselves thrust into a larger, more dangerous fight.

The upcoming season is expected to build on the series’ growing character list, with fan-favorites like Sweet Tooth, Dollface, Axel, Raven, Mr. Grimm, and Stu all positioned to return. The most significant development is the arrival of David Reed as the new showrunner. Reed, a WGA Award–nominated writer and producer, brings an extensive genre background with credits on The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Magicians, Aquarius, and Supernatural.

The executive producers for the upcoming season include Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman via Electric Ave, Anthony Mackie via Make It Gravy Productions, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst. The series continues to be produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television. Peacock has not yet announced a filming schedule or a release window. Current projections place Twisted Metal season 3 in late 2026 or early 2027.

Twisted Metal season 3 is officially greenlit, complete with a new showrunner, a deeper conflict, and an evolving cast of drivers ready to hit the road again.