From Megyn Kelly to Catherine Lucey: Trump's history of berating female journalists explored

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump dances off stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is facing harsh criticism over his recent interaction with a female journalist during a press gaggle on Air Force One. However, this isn't the first time the presidnt has made sexist and insulting remarks at female reporters.

Today, we'll explore President Trump's history of poor and insulting interactions with female reporters over the years.

Trump's history of berating female journalists, explored

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly is one of the first female journalists with whom Trump publicly clashed.

The interaction between the two that became infamous later took place in 2015, when he was a presidential candidate participating in the Republican primary debates on Fox News.

Kelly, who was a news anchor on the network at the time, questioned Trump about his insults towards women in the past, asking:

"Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?"

In his response, all Trump had to say was: "What I say is what I say."

Soon after the on-air exchange, Trump started attacking Megyn Kelly in press. During his appearance on CNN, he even made a lewd comment about her menstruation, saying:

"There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."

In another Fox News appearance, Trump claimed to have "zero respect" for the journalist, calling her "highly overrated".

Gail Collins - a columnist at The New York Times

Two years later, Gail Collins became a victim of Trump's wrath. Collins, who was a columnist at the New York Times, recalled Trump sending her copies of her works that he disliked, while writing her insults like "the face of a pig" and a "dog and a liar".

Weijia Jiang - a Chinese-American journalist

Weija Jiang interviewed Trump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jiang, who is a Chinese-American journalist, was a CBS News correspondent at the time.

At a Rose Garden briefing, Jiang asked the President why the White House was comparing US coronavirus testing to that of other countries. In response, Trump said to her: "Ask China".

Clearly upset at his response, Jiang pressed further, asking him:

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? That I should ask China?"

However, the president gave no direct response to her, but ended up calling her question "nasty".

Mary Bruce - an ABC News reporter

Mary Bruce was targeted by Trump because of her bold question to Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, as he visited the White House earlier this year.

In a press interaction with bin Salman, Bruce asked him about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, saying:

"US intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you?"

Before the prince could answer, Trump cut in, saying:

"ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business... You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

Bruce chose not to press the matter further, but instead asked the President a question about the Epstein files. To that, Trump said:

"It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter."

Then calling the Epstein scandal a "hoax," Trump called her "crappy company" its perpetrator, adding: "No more questions from you".

Catherine Lucy - The White House Correspondent for Bloomberg News

The interaction between Catherine Lucy and Trump comes recently one, having taken place last Friday (on November 14).

In a press gaggle at Air Force One, the Bloomberg journalist asked Trump a follow-up question related to Epstein files. The president was seemingly upset at the interruption, and told her:

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy"

Years before Lucy, Trump's infamous "piggy" comment was directed at a Venezuelan Miss Universe from 1996 - Alicia Machado.