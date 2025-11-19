"Yeah, it was beautiful": Minka Kelly gives seemingly hesitant reply as Jenna Bush Hager presses about boyfriend Dan Reynolds

Minka Kelly gives seemingly hesitant reply as Jenna Bush Hager presses about boyfriend Dan Reynolds. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Minka Kelly stopped by Today with Jenna & Friends to talk about her latest movie, Champagne Problems. However, the chat briefly veered into her personal life, creating an awkward exchange live on air. While asking about the film’s focus on romance, host Jenna Bush Hager brought up Kelly’s relationship with Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, which caused Kelly to hesitate.

The conversation took a turn when Hager moved from asking about holiday plans to hinting at Kelly’s love life. Hager fumbled a bit while trying to connect the movie’s themes to Kelly’s relationship, even pausing to see if Kelly was okay discussing it. This shift seemed to surprise Kelly, who leaned back in her chair, looking a bit caught off guard.

“Speaking about the holidays and love in this romcom, you have a very big love in your life right now,” Hager began. “Talk about your relationship if you feel comfortable.”

Kelly's reply was brief:

“Yeah, it was beautiful,” she said.

She also seemed to glance off-camera, possibly toward her publicist, before adding,

“I’m very lucky. He’s a really good guy.”

Sensing the awkwardness, Hager laughed nervously and acknowledged the discomfort, telling Kelly,

“Sounds like you don’t want to talk about it. That’s fine.”

Before the exchange could continue, co-host Olivia Munn stepped in. Munn recalled collaborating with Reynolds on a past music video and described her positive experience, calling him “so kind” and saying she “love[s]” the musician. Her remarks helped ease the moment, and Kelly responded more openly, offering praise for Reynolds and his band.

“He’s the best, they’re all the best,” she said. “And I think there’s something sort of similar to the movie, in the theme of love sort of hits you when least expect it."

Actress Minka Kelly took television host Jenna Bush Hager aback when she shut her down after the Today star asked her about the Netflix star's boyfriend, Ryan Reynolds. https://t.co/S2PTOKjZeU pic.twitter.com/n0jR7xNo5Y — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) November 19, 2025

Minka Kelly reflects on unexpected connections while keeping her relationship private

Minka Kelly briefly discussed how unexpected connections can occur. She mentioned that this idea fits with the storyline of her newest project. She explained how the thought of love showing up when you least expect it feels pretty universal.

People began to notice Kelly and Reynolds as a couple towards the end of 2022. Not long after Reynolds split from his ex-wife, Aja Volkman, the two were seen together in Los Angeles. Over time, they were often spotted being affectionate, which led to rumors being confirmed as true. Even though they have kept their relationship private, Reynolds did mention it in an interview last year. He explained that since they lived far apart at first, Kelly decided to share more about herself by giving him her memoir called Tell Me Everything.