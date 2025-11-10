Is there going to be Hazbin Hotel seasons 3 and 4? Renewal status and more explained

A scene from Hazbin Hotel (Image via X/@HellaversePrime)

Hazbin Hotel, the adult animated musical comedy series created by Vivienne Medrano, is midway through its second season. However, there is good news for fans who are already looking into the future.

The massively popular series was renewed for third and fourth seasons by Amazon Prime Video back in 2024, even before the premiere of season 2.

The announcement was made at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, promising fans that they will be returning to the titular establishment run by Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell.

The story follows Charlie’s attempt at running a hotel designed to rehabilitate sinner demons and protect them from an annual purge.

Voice cast of the series includes Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, and Amir Talai.

The first two seasons have eight episodes each and have earned a critic score of 78% on the film and television rating platform, Rotten Tomatoes, alongside an audience score of 86%.

Hazbin Hotel season 4 is in production



While Amazon had long confirmed that the third and fourth installments of Hazbin Hotel are in the works, voice actor Shoba Narayan, who portrays the angel Emily, shared an update on her social media in September 2025 that she was recording for season 4 already.

This suggests that production is well underway and the show is unlikely to face any delays.

Back in March 2025, Shoba shared a similar update about Hazbin Hotel season 3 being in production, which further highlights the dedication and pace of creator Vivienne Medrano and her SpindleHorse team.

At the time, Shoba’s post on Instagram read:

“Heavenly news! #HazbinHotel Season 3 is in the works! Ready to spread some celestial cheer amidst the chaos?”



Since the beginning of Hazbin Hotel season 2, Shoba’s character Emily has her work cut out for her, with the soul of Sir Pentious getting accepted into Heaven, leaving the world of angels in chaos.

Hazbin Hotel creator teases season 3

They were LAB PARTNERS!!! pic.twitter.com/QFagDFYjmJ — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) November 8, 2025

Even before the premiere of Hazbin Hotel season 2 on October 29, 2025, creator Vivienne Medrano has been hyping up fans about the upcoming installments. She reportedly shared on social media:

“I feel like I have to wait to gush about how much I adore S3 of Hazbin because S2 is the one coming out, and S2 is AMAZING, but holy s**t S3 just is like a dream come true creatively for me, so I CANNOT wait to let loose. Those of you who enjoy these shows will be so f**kin’ fed the next few years.”

In an interview with Polygon, Vivienne has also revealed that season 2, episode 4, titled “It’s a Deal,” is a major tease for the upcoming season.

The episode explores the past human life of Alastor, the Radio Demon, revealing that he was a serial killer who struck a deal with Rosie, the leader of Hell’s cannibal community, to become “the most powerful Sinner in Hell.”

How Rosie became powerful enough to grant that wish will be explored in season 3, according to Vivienne.

She also emphasized that animation takes time, and no release date for the third and fourth seasons of Hazbin Hotel has been announced as of yet.

