NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5: Blue returns to crack the case of Lieutenant Felix Ebrahimi

Mackey (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 returned on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with episode 5 titled “Black Is White.” It aired on CBS and showed the team dealing with a dangerous case. A U.S. Navy attaché was murdered and secrets from an international chess tournament came to light. The episode had many surprising twists and emotional moments.

The story began with Lieutenant Felix Ebrahimi found dead. A pawn-shaped USB was stuck in his throat. The NCIS team investigated and discovered a web of lies, espionage, and personal grudges. They had to use all their skills to unlock encrypted files, find suspects, and stop more harm. Blue’s tech skills were key to solving the case.

During the investigation, the team faced personal challenges. Blue returned to the field, Trigger struggled with technology, and DeShawn followed his instincts. Their relationships were tested and loyalty was questioned. The team made tough decisions under pressure, leading to dramatic and exciting developments for the season.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5: Investigation of Felix Ebrahimi

In this episode, the NCIS team investigated the complicated case of Lieutenant Felix Ebrahimi. His death was not simple. At first, the team thought it was related to drugs because of a recent photo scandal. But they soon learned the photo had been faked.

Felix had already been cleared of any wrongdoing, which made the murder more confusing. They discovered he had visited a noir movie theater and bought a bag of popcorn that had something wrapped in tinfoil, which they first thought was drugs.

Doc Roy found that Felix had swallowed a pawn-shaped USB before he died. The USB was encrypted, so Blue was asked to help. She was not officially back on the team but agreed to assist Trigger, who struggled with the technical work.

The popcorn had three fingerprints on it: Felix’s, Ali Azad’s, and one unknown. Ali was a chess coach whose daughter played in a major tournament. He became key to understanding the international espionage behind the case.

As the investigation continued, NCIS uncovered Ali’s sad past and his family’s connection to spy activities. They learned Felix and others had been targeted by their home countries for exposing secret operations. Ali seemed unlikely to kill anyone, but the team found out that Hassan Saberi, a former associate, had killed Felix. The episode combined personal drama with international spy intrigue.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5: Blue’s return and tech breakthrough

A major part of this episode was Blue’s return to active duty, even though she was not officially back. She played a key role in unlocking the encrypted USB. Her skills helped the team find files that exposed an international spy ring and linked Felix Ebrahimi’s murder to Ali Azad and others. Her absence had shown how much the team relied on her tech expertise.

Trigger struggled with the technical work, showing how important teamwork was. He meant well, but did not have Blue’s precision. As the case went on, Blue worked through sensitive files that revealed Ali’s wife had been killed, and his daughter was in danger. The team’s focus shifted from solving a murder to stopping another possible disappearance, raising both emotional and professional stakes.

In the end, Blue’s help not only solved the case but also led to her official reinstatement. JD arranged for her to get proper accreditation without her having to lie.

She officially returned to the NCIS team. This gave Blue professional validation and satisfied the audience. The episode highlighted themes of teamwork, resilience, and redemption while balancing technical challenges with personal drama.

Other highlights of NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5

Episode 5 also showed the personal dynamics within NCIS: Sydney. DeShawn trusted his instincts about Ali Azad and believed he was innocent. This went against the team’s initial assumptions and showed how important gut feelings were in investigations.

Mackey spoke with Rankin and revealed she had control over the “Ghost file.” She warned she would release it if anything happened to her, adding tension beyond the murder case.

The episode also focused on family and moral choices. Ali’s daughter, Rana, gave the team the final code to unlock important files. Later, she was kidnapped, showing how serious the threat was. The team worked to rescue her using clever planning and negotiation, showing both skill and care under pressure.

Trigger struggled with his tech tasks, JD guided him, and Blue rejoined the team. These moments helped the characters grow. The episode balanced action and emotion, combining international espionage with personal stakes. “Black Is White” showed how NCIS: Sydney mixed complex cases with character-driven storytelling to keep viewers engaged.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

