Did Benny Johnson write BuzzFeed straight guys “Like Butt Stuff” article? Viral post explored amid Milo Yiannopoulos' “gay” claim

Milo Yiannopoulos said on TimCast that Benny Johnson was with boys (Image via Getty)

Benny Johnson is creating headlines after a post reportedly written by him started going viral. A screenshot recently shared by Milo Yiannopoulos on X (formerly Twitter) on December 7, 2025, shows that the political commentator published an article for BuzzFeed News in 2014. The headline of the news piece says, “Let’s Be Honest, Straight Guys: We All Like Butt Stuff.”

The claims are not true since the article was written by Rose Dalle for Vice in 2016. The piece came out around two years after Johnson was fired from BuzzFeed on plagiarism allegations. Milo even wrote in the caption:

“There are people out here acting like they didn’t know Benny was gay.”

The news arrived shortly after Benny Johnson announced on X that he was planning to sue Milo Yiannopoulos. The latter had alleged during his interview on TimCast a few days ago that Benny had been with boys. Milo initially expressed his dissatisfaction with the “homos*xual overtones” and added:

“Benny Johnson posts pictures of his children every two days, it’s weird. And everybody knows what went on with Benny Johnson in those lobbies and in those hotel rooms at SAS. Everybody knows. Men, younger men. Not underage, at least I don’t know that. His wife was crying drunk in the lobby three SASs in a row about how her husband was upstairs with boys!”

In his latest post shared on December 8, 2025, Benny wrote that it is his responsibility to take action against anyone who tries to “defame” his family members. While he said that he will reveal more details later, Johnson added:

“Pray for healing for some really sick and delusional people. Jesus is about redemption. The legal system is about justice.”

Milo Yiannopoulos responds to Benny Johnson’s lawsuit threat

As previously mentioned, the YouTube personality created headlines for claims of writing a BuzzFeed article. While he is trending again for threatening to sue Milo, the latter has now replied to the allegations.

Yiannopoulos shared a lengthy statement on X by reposting the words of Benny Johnson, claiming that he is well aware of what defamation refers to, adding that the truth works against dismissing any kind of accusations. Notably, Milo’s statement was also targeted at Johnson’s wife, Kate, which was mentioned in the beginning.

“Do you want to lose a defamation case to MILO YIANNOPOULOS OF ALL PEOPLE about whether or not you are gay? Do you want to even fight one? The people who have poured money into making you a big deal are about to lose their entire investment,” he added.

Yiannopoulos also wrote that he knows everything about marriage, and he has all the details in the form of evidence and witnesses. He referred to Kate by saying that it was wrong on his side to describe her as an “old” person, adding that he would apologize if she wanted to.

Milo continued by saying that Kate looks “twice” her age and hideous at the same time. He further stated:

“Discovery will destroy your career beyond any possibility of redemption, Benny, which was never my intention and never in my heart because I believe that family is making you a better man, as I think it did Charlie Kirk, but this will be the inevitable result of your actions. I just want you to be honest because I believe that’s important.”

Milo Yiannopoulos even advised Benny Johnson to be honest about his reality and everything that he has done over the years. The former even promised that he would take care of the expenses needed for Benny’s therapy, adding that the other option is to spend more money, where Milo will eventually emerge as the winner.