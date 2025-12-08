A comprehensive list of all guest star appearances in Landman season 2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton, and Sam Elliott attend The Landman S2 | FYC Screening & Panel at Whitby Hotel on November 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Landman is a drama series set in the West Texas oil industry. It follows the work and personal lives of people involved in oil drilling and land deals. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, known for Yellowstone and other series, and Christian Wallace, host of the Boomtown podcast that inspired the story.

Season 1 premiered on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024. It focused on Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for the oil company M-Tex, dealing with accidents, family issues and business pressures.

Season 2 premiered on November 16, 2025. New episodes release weekly on Sundays at midnight ET. The season picks up after the death of M-Tex founder Monty Miller in the season 1 finale. Season 2 of Landman features new cast members like Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott and Stefania Spampinato, who join returning series regulars and prominent guest stars like Demi Moore.

Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, becomes president of the company. He faces boardroom challenges, cartel threats, and market changes. Cami Miller, Monty's widow, takes a larger role as the new owner and deals with her husband's past secrets.

The plot explores oil booms, economic impacts and personal strains in the Permian Basin.

Landman season 2: Guest stars and their characters

Guest stars appear in limited episodes, often 1-4 per season, to drive specific storylines.

Andy García as Danny "Gallino" Morrell: A Cuban-American cartel leader who poses as a financial investor. He expands from a season 1 guest spot into a recurring threat in season 2, interfering with M-Tex's operations and supply lines. García appears in at least three episodes, including tense negotiations with Tommy. He is known for The Godfather Part III.

Stefania Spampinato as Bella Morrell: Gallino's Italian wife. She debuts in mid-season episodes, adding personal layers to the cartel plot. Her role shows family dynamics in the criminal world and increases the stakes for Tommy's team. Spampinato, from Grey's Anatomy spinoffs, appears in two episodes so far.

Guy Burnet as Charlie Newsom: A charming oil and gas engineer who joins M-Tex for a high-risk drilling project. He builds alliances but raises suspicions with his ambitions. Recurring in early episodes, he interacts closely with Tommy and Dale. Burnet, from Oppenheimer, is in four episodes.

Miriam Silverman as Greta Stidham: A strict university admissions counsellor. She appears in a multi-episode arc dealing with Ainsley's college applications, highlighting class and money issues in the Norris family. Silverman, from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, features in three episodes.

Caleb Martin as Jax Harlan: A young, ambitious roughneck and early hire for Cooper's fledgling drilling startup. He appears in two episodes (1 and 3), providing on-the-ground support during a rig setup gone wrong which hints at cartel sabotage. Jax represents the next generation of oil workers, eager but inexperienced and his brief arc underscores the dangers of untested ventures.

K.C. Clyde as Harlan "Hank" Whitaker: A grizzled veteran landman and former mentor to Tommy, now working for a competing firm. He guests in episodes 2 and 4, offering unsolicited advice during a bidding war that turns personal, revealing old rivalries and industry betrayals. Clyde is known from When Calls the Heart.

Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris: Tommy's estranged father, a former oil worker. Introduced in season 2, he brings family backstory and tension.

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller (flashbacks): The late M-Tex founder, appearing in hallucinatory flashbacks that haunt Tommy's decisions. Limited to two episodes (1 and 5), these scenes explore Monty's hidden deals and regrets, deepening Tommy's leadership struggles. Hamm, reprising from season 1, uses his Mad Men poise for ghostly, introspective moments.

Main and recurring cast includes-

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris: The lead, a tough crisis manager turned company president.

The lead, a tough crisis manager turned company president. Demi Moore as Cami Miller: Monty's widow and now M-Tex owner. Her role grows as she uncovers company secrets and asserts control.

Monty's widow and now M-Tex owner. Her role grows as she uncovers company secrets and asserts control. Ali Larter as Angela Norris: Tommy's ex-wife, who moves back with their daughter. She restarts her real estate career and rekindles ties with Tommy.

Tommy's ex-wife, who moves back with their daughter. She restarts her real estate career and rekindles ties with Tommy. Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris: Tommy's teenage daughter, focused on escaping the oil life for college. Her arc involves family conflicts and independence.

Tommy's teenage daughter, focused on escaping the oil life for college. Her arc involves family conflicts and independence. Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris: Tommy's son, starting a roughneck business. He faces rig accidents and cartel links.

Tommy's son, starting a roughneck business. He faces rig accidents and cartel links. Paulina Chávez as Ariana Medina: Cooper's girlfriend and a young widow from a rig tragedy.

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone: A sharp lawyer investigating accidents for M-Tex. She deals with lawsuits and corporate issues.

A sharp lawyer investigating accidents for M-Tex. She deals with lawsuits and corporate issues. James Jordan as Dale Bradley: Tommy's loyal engineer and roommate. He aids drilling operations and provides comic relief.

Tommy's loyal engineer and roommate. He aids drilling operations and provides comic relief. Colm Feore as Nathan: M-Tex's formal attorney, living with Tommy's crew.

M-Tex's formal attorney, living with Tommy's crew. Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg: The local sheriff balancing town and oil company needs.

The local sheriff balancing town and oil company needs. Mustafa Speaks as Boss: A tough foreman training Cooper's team.

Watch Landman season 2 on Paramount+. Plans start at $7.99/month with ads or $12.99 ad-free.

Stay tuned for more such updates!