Where was FBI filmed? All filming locations revealed

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola in FBI [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

CBS’s police procedural drama, FBI, is set in New York City and is shot in and around the city, besides indoor studios. The series presents the work and lives of the criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a fictional plot. At the centre of the storyline is a team including Special Agent Maggie, Special Agent OA Zidan, Agent-in-charge Jubal Valentine, Agent-in-charge Isobel, Special Agent Scola, Special Agent Eva and many more.

While the original FBI series is currently airing its season 8, which premiered on October 13, 2025. The season opened with Dani’s unexpected death, leading to Scola having a new partner in Eva. Meanwhile, Isobel survived her health condition to be offered a promotion, which she eventually turned down.

The other episodes of the season covered the team’s challenges as a US senator was assassinated, leaving OA poisoned, busting an international nexus of art thefts, rescuing a federal judge and his kidnapped son, and an arson that took them inside the prison, facing a prison riot.

To film the episodes, the FBI crew shoots in various locations in the city. Incidentally, flyers are put up across the city before filming starts to inform pedestrians prior to blocking the place.

FBI: All filming locations for the series

TV-1 Filming Studio, 311 West 34th Street, NYC

With access to 3800 square feet of production space, most of the indoor shots are taken in this studio. As expected, appropriate props and designs are put up to shoot the interiors of many places that the storyline demands.

Jacob Javits Federal Building, 26, Federal Plaza, Manhattan

In reality, Jacob Javits holds the headquarters of the real Federal Bureau of Investigation. As such, its use in the fictional show based on the procedural drama is natural. Many scenes involving the series on the functioning of the federal bureau are shot outside the building in downtown Manhattan.

Central Park, NYC

The iconic location makes it easy for New Yorkers and others to recognize the backdrop of the episodes as landmarks like Bethesda Terrace, Gapstow Bridge and Belvedere Castle are shown in the series. With the area spanning 843 acres and about 50 blocks, there is ample space to shoot action scenes for the FBI.

Lincoln Technical Institute, 15-30 Petracca Place, College Point, Queens

Often featuring as the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the Lincoln Institute of New York City is one of the famous filming locations for the FBI series.

City College of New York

The front of the grand building makes it on the show quite often. Presented in the series as the fictional Paul Revere University, the top of the clock tower of City College can be seen in many episodes.

Gotham City Collision, 11-30, 44th Road, Long Island City, Queens

While this is an autobody shop in Queens, the front of the shop is used to present an antifascist bar in many seasons of the series. However, the interior of the stakeout is shot inside studios. Incidentally, the LM Café in Long Island City is also used as the stakeout for an antifascist bar.

New York County Courthouse, 60 Centre Street

As with most procedural dramas, the FBI will be incomplete without a courthouse. And the New York County Court plays the role of drawing the fictional idea from real life. The front of the iconic building is frequently shown in the series.

While numerous locales and lanes around the megacity have been used to film the series, some landmarks include Gould Memorial Library of Bronx Community College, the Bronx Beer Hall, the First Central Savings Bank in Astoria, Clinton Diner in Maspeth, Town House Diner in White Plains and many more.

Some outdoor sets are also prepared for filming specific scenes. One such example is an explosion scene shot outside New York City, at Nanuet, Rockland County. The production team procured a vacant property and built a temporary house, only to have it blown up for filming the explosion.

Filming locations previously used for the spinoffs

For FBI: International, some of the filming locations were Szeged in Hungary to portray the backdrop of Madrid. Budapest in Hungary became one of the prime locations for the spinoff, presenting Castle Garden Bazaar to Fisherman’s Bastion Castle.

The Arch of Sergii, Roman Amphitheatre and Forum Square of Pula in Croatia became the stunning backdrop of some scenes from the international spinoff. Some sections were also shot in Oslo, Norway, showcasing Holmenkollen Ski Tower in season 3.

FBI: Most Wanted, another spinoff of the original, was also around New York, with the senior care and housing provider organization, Wartburg, in Mount Vernon, being one of the vital locations.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the latest on the FBI as the team unravels new mysteries and solves crimes across New York City.