“I cried” - Love Is Blind star Jordan reflects on reliving his and Megan’s tearful split on screen and shares why he respects her choice

Megan and Jordan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

After appearing in Love Is Blind Season 9, Jordan recently revisited one of the most emotional moments from the show: his breakup with former fiancée Megan.

Watching the scene again brought back powerful memories for him. Speaking to Tudum by Netflix while reflecting on their final conversation, he said,

“I cried, I cried with every emotion possible."

Although the experience was difficult to relive, Jordan said he respects Megan’s choice to walk away, explaining that they both agreed not to continue if they weren’t completely certain about their future together.

For him, her decision represented honesty rather than conflict.

Love Is Blind star Jordan opens up about watching his breakup with Megan unfold on screen

Reflections on watching the breakup scene

During the reunion, Jordan opened up about reliving the couple’s on-screen split, describing the moment as intense to revisit.

He told Tudum that Megan’s decision was one he came to understand and respect.

“She feels like our lifestyles did not align, and there’s nothing wrong with that. She made the right decision for her personally, which in turn was the right decision for me and my family,” he said.

He explained that both entered the process with a shared understanding that marriage should not be treated lightly. Jordan said they didn’t want to marry with the mindset of simply ending it later, emphasizing that it was not “a game.”

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was after their separation that Jordan and Megan decided to keep in touch and have now become friends through their shared concern for each other.

In fact, he said that they are still compatible and thus ensure that they remain "mentally healthy" and look after ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌themselves.

Moving forward after the experiment

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ filming, Jordan has been through major changes in his life. He shared with Tudum that quitting his job to concentrate on fresh prospects and giving more time to his family was his decision.

In his words, his manager and his son were not the ones to get the "most out of him," so it was inevitable that something had to change, and that change was his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌job.

Jordan shared that Megan reached out to express support for his decision, which had been a source of tension during their relationship. Reflecting on this, he said,

“I was thinking, ‘Ah, what would’ve happened if she would’ve been able to just hang on for a little bit, put up with my busy work schedule, and then now we’re going to have some free time?’ But that’s a big what-if. I don’t really like the what-if games.”

Jordan, who has spoken openly about his son Luca’s Type 1 diabetes, said he plans to continue raising awareness through his upcoming children’s book Dear Luca.

He told Tudum that sharing his family’s experiences has been meaningful and that he hopes to help others facing similar challenges.

Megan’s perspective on their breakup

In her interview with Tudum, Megan explained that her decision to end the engagement stemmed from uncertainty about their compatibility, saying she wasn’t “100% certain” about their relationship and future.

She recounted two off-camera days that made her question whether their connection could last.

“He was like a different person. For the first time, I was spending the day with somebody who was very quiet, very reserved. It was hard to get conversation out of him, and it really made me question our compatibility,” Megan explained.

Megan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that their connection was based on respect, even after they separated in tears, referring to them as the most “amicable and respectful” ones of the Season 9 couples, in her interview with Tudum.

Moreover, she said that the last talk with the camera was just a reflection of what they had been discussing all the time, which was the breakup, and that it was Jordan who told her to "follow" her heart during their last week together.

