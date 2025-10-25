Who is the musical guest for the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion? Details explored

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 is set for its reunion episode, scheduled for release on October 29, 2025.

This time, the event will feature folk-pop singer Myles Smith, renowned for his 2024 hit, Stargazing, as its musical guest.

On October 24, People exclusively announced that the British singer-songwriter would be gracing the reunion stage and performing for the audience present and those watching from home.

Love Is Blind series creator Chris Coelen told People that music was “an important part” of the series.



“We’re so grateful to have the overwhelming support of the music community, and to be able to provide a platform to artists in such a unique way,” he added.



27-year-old Myles Smith gained popularity by attracting listeners with his music on TikTok.

While he had already built a noteworthy fanbase, he rose to stardom when his single Stargazing was released in May 2024. It reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Myles’ other hit single from the same year is Nice to Meet You.

During the season 8 reunion, fans got to see Alex Warren perform his chart-topping track, Ordinary. It was the first time Alex had performed the song live.

Within hours of the episode’s release, Ordinary charted at No. 3 and eventually became a fan-favorite track.

Love Is Blind season 9 reunion trailer breakdown







Netflix released a loaded trailer of the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion on October 24, 2025, where the couples, as well as some pod squad members, gathered to address unresolved issues and the season’s biggest controversies.

The caption of the trailer read:



“If this season of Love Is Blind left you blindsided, just wait until the reunion. It’s time to see the stories straight and reveal the biggest shockers of all.”



Consequently, viewers can expect the cast members to drop bombshells and disclose secrets while calling out those they clashed with on the show.

In one segment of the trailer, Kacie admitted that she still had the engagement ring with her.

In the very next scene, Patrick, her ex-partner, asked her if she thought he should have the ring back since she was no longer with him.

Kacie, however, did not answer and displayed a perplexed look on her face.

In another segment, Madison was seen calling out another co-star, saying:



“She had the audacity to tell me we are Eskimo sisters.”



While Edmond made a grand entrance, jumping over the sofa, he was not pleased with what his ex-partner, Kalybriah, had to say about him.

When host Nick Lachey asked the female Love Is Blind star if she was being “manipukated,” she said:



“A lot of it happened off camera.”



However, as soon as she said that, Edmond replied with a definite “No.” It was at that moment that Kalybriah reached into the sleeve of her dress to pull out something, which left her co-stars shocked.

Elsewhere, Kait did not hold back to criticize her ex-partner, Nick, opining that his pick-up lines sounded like they were generated by ChatGPT.

Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey then put Kacie on the spot when she asked her if she had dated someone after meeting everyone in the pod squad.

The question left Kacie speechless, while rumors suggested that she got together with Joe after he broke up with Madison.

In the last section of the trailer, Nick asked Megan, Jordan’s ex, if she really thought she was not cut out to be a mother, to which she replied:



“I actually have a little bit of a surprise.”



The trailer ended there, as fans will now have to wait until October 29 to find out if Megan’s “surprise” was a newborn child, as suggested by speculations circulating online.

Stay tuned for more updates.