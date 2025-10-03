Netizens celebrate as USPS commemorates Jimmy Carter’s legacy with commemorative stamp

Jimmy Carter passed away in December last year (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Carter’s legacy is being celebrated with a Forever stamp, which became available from October 1, 2025, for purchase by the US Postal Service, also called USPS.

Notably, the stamps have been released on the Postal Store website. It is a sheet with 20 stamps, honoring Carter, and is priced at $15.60. The site even mentioned Carter’s achievements, noting that he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian activities alongside serving as the President between 1977 and 1981.

The description says that the stamp has been designed by art director Ethel Kessler and continues:

“Issued in a pane of 20, the stamp features a 1982 oil-on-linen work created as a life study by artist Herbert E. Abrams (1921-2003) in preparation for painting his official White House portrait of Carter.”

The vertical stamp is accessible in five different colors, including Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black, and PMS 7407 C. Moreover, the description stated that the stamp would be equal in value to the First-Class Mail one-ounce price. The stamp has been printed by the Banknote Corporation of America.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of an announcement post for the stamp shared by USPS on X (formerly Twitter), expressing their opinion about the same. One of them wrote that he would ask for the stamps.

“I [heart emoji] Jimmy Carter. Will be asking for those stamps. Thank you!”, @Sunnyandbright2 wrote on X .

Another person stated that Jimmy’s work as a President proves that he was a true “Christian” and his life deserves to be celebrated in this manner.

“Jimmy Carter was a horrible President, but what he did after being President defines him as a great Christian and earns his place of honor in history. His altruism made me respect and mourn him at his passing. I have no issues with him receiving a stamp to celebrate his life”, @zwraithz1 commented .

An individual claimed that President Donald Trump might ban the stamp for some other use.

“Awesome. Trump will probably ban it and put his ugly mug on instead”, @DexterDawg5 stated .

One of the reactions was totally different, with a user questioning the reasons behind the price of stamps going up.

“Celebrate his life and legacy, huh? So the price of stamps is going up due to inflation?”, @ToddEm114 said .

Jimmy Carter’s stamp release was confirmed earlier this year

Back in August 2025, the stamp art was disclosed at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. USPS also confirmed the arrival of the stamp in a statement shared through their website, and the date of launch marked the 101st birthday of Carter.

The event where the art was revealed was attended by the representatives and friends of Jimmy. As per the Associated Press, the painting that was being added to the stamp was a life study prepared by painter Herbert E. Abrams while Jimmy sat for him.

The Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, Peter Pastre, said that the latest initiative aims to celebrate American culture and residents at the same time. He further stated:

“In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former president, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America.”

Meanwhile, Carter was 100 years old at the time of his death, and he passed away in December 2024 after being in hospice care for a long time.