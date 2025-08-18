Jimmy Carter stamp: Release date, price, and all you need to know as USPS reveals new forever stamp

Jimmy Carter (Image via Getty)

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Forever stamp paying a homage to former President Jimmy Carter. According to a report by Newsweek, the stamp will be officially released on October 1, 2025, marking what would have been his 101st birthday.

In recognition of his life and legacy, the U.S. Postal Service has included him in its commemorative stamp program, which highlights individuals and events mirroring significance in American civic history.

He was the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Last year, on December 29, he passed away at the age of 100.

The US postal service is issuing a new Jimmy Carter forever stamp, honoring our 39th president, a fellow Georgian, nearly a year after he died at age 100. pic.twitter.com/CWvZhvMuj1 — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) August 17, 2025

The upcoming Forever stamp acknowledges more than Jimmy Carter's years in the White House. Additionally, it is also intended to appreciate the years of his humanitarian work even after leaving office.

Everything we know about the USPS's new Forever stamp, the Jimmy Carter stamp

On August 16, 2025, the USPS officially revealed its Jimmy Carter Forever stamp art during a ceremony held at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, Georgia. The honorary event also included representatives from the Friends of Jimmy Carter and the National Park Service, representing the deep connection between Carter's legacy and his hometown.

This special stamp features artwork based on a 1982 oil-on-linen portrait painted by Herbert E. Abrams, the Newsweek report confirmed. Originally, the artist created the painting for the life study for the former U.S. President's official White House portrait. On the other hand, USPS art director Ethel Kessler developed the final design.

As with all Forever stamps, the Carter issue will carry the value of a First-Class Mail one-ounce letter, regardless of future postal rate changes. The Postal Service confirmed the stamp will be available to the public from October 1 this year.

President Carter's son Chip speaks at Plains High School, where Billy Carter's daughter Kim Fuller listens, next to the artwork unveiled for the #JimmyCarterStamp, to be issued October 1st. pic.twitter.com/J2vdAbKZ8x — SurrealEstaylor111 🇨🇦☮️🍩 (@staylor111) August 16, 2025

The USPS highlighted the former president’s far-reaching contributions both in and out of office while announcing the Jimmy Carter Forever stamp. During his influential tenure as the 39th U.S. President, he left a lasting imprint on domestic and international policy. He expanded the National Park System, established a federal commission on mental health, and pushed through deregulation in industries including air travel and energy, among others.

On the world stage, he played a central role in the Camp David Accords. In addition to these noteworthy events, he also signed the SALT II arms treaty with the Soviet Union and formally worked on diplomatic relations with China.

Jimmy Carter's influence continued long after his presidency. Through the Carter Center, he championed human rights, election monitoring, and major health campaigns. His humanitarian work earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, further cementing his reputation as both a statesman and a philanthropist dedicated to global development.

Peter Pastre, the USPS's government relations and public policy vice president, released his statement on the release of the Jimmy Carter stamp. Reflecting on the initiative, he shared,

"The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter. In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state, and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former President, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America. I am honored to participate in the reveal of this stamp art which fully evokes his humanity."

The USPS has a new Jimmy Carter stamp. When licked, you immediately contract stagflation and have to wait in a long line at the gas station. pic.twitter.com/96HJ5kQcA5 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 17, 2025

Friends of Jimmy Carter's executive director, Kim Carter, released an official statement in a news release, conveying,

"The Carter family and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are honored to be able to take part in revealing the design for President Carter's Forever stamp. Together we've had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today's reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis."

The independent agency, as the United States Postal Service, announced that the Jimmy Carter Forever stamp will be widely accessible to the public. Customers can easily purchase it through multiple channels. The stamps will be available to buy from the USPS online Postal Store, by phone, by mail order, or directly at Post Office outlets across the country.

This stamp release is part of USPS's wider commemorative program that celebrates influential American figures and historical milestones. Alongside the Jimmy Carter stamp, the 2025 slate also includes a Barbara Bush stamp. It also features special issues marking the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. It is a collective effort in honoring civic service, leadership, and national history.