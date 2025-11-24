What does Jon Gosselin do for a living? Life post reality career explored in wake of marriage to Stephanie Lebo

Jon Gosselin's career explored as he marries girlfriend Stephanie Lebo. (Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin, who currently works as a disc jockey, walked down the aisle with Stephanie Lebo on Sunday, November 23. Two among Jon's sextuplets, Collin, and Hannah, 21, were witnesses to the couple's union ceremony that took place at The Barn at Silverstone, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Jon was previously married to Kate Gosselin from 1999 to 2009. Their twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, were born in 2000. The former couple went on to welcome sextuplets: daughters Leah, Alexis, and Hannah, and sons, Collin, Aaden, and Joel.

Their show on TLC, which documented the family's day-to-day life, ran from April 2007 to July 2017. After the show ended, Jon has had multiple jobs. He worked in the energy industry as a solar panel installer.

After that, he waited at food joints for a while and went on to get promoted to the position of head waiter. Jon worked as a cook at T.G.I. Fridays for some time before moving on to a non-profit organization, where he was a computer network engineer.

Jon Gosselin ventured into a career in music after he got laid off from his IT job. He got into a full-time job as a DJ. In a March 2025 interview with LeighValleyNews, Jon revealed he has performed in several gigs across different cities, including Austin, Denver, Santa Monica, and:

"I also play big celebrity festivals and it's worked out really well. It's interesting that I can work in my hometown area and still go to, like, Miami."

Referring to his career transition from reality TV to music, Jon said:

"It's kind of hard to merge TV and music. I'm not an actor. I'm coming from reality TV."

He added:

"Especially to Hollywood. Like, I would never say I'm an actor, those people went to school to act. I went to Millersville University."

Jon Gosselin says he has married his best friend as he ties the knot with Stephanie Lebo

Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo first met in August 2021 through a mutual friend and eventually started going out. They revealed their romance to the public in 2023. The former reality TV star proposed to Stephanie in November 2024, and the pair ultimately sealed their love with wedding bands this November.

Stephanie Lebo, a cosmetologist, is the mother of a daughter, Giulianna, 14, from a previous relationship.

While exchanging vows at the wedding, Jon, 48, told Stephanie, 37:

"Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason."

He gushed:

"I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life."

ET reported that Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo have plans for celebrating their honeymoon on a Caribbean cruise in 2026.