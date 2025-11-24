Where was Morgan Geyser found? Police take woman convicted of 2014 Slender Man stabbing back into custody 24 hours after escape

A young woman wearing a flower garlands holds her handcuffed arms skyward during a march, corresponding with Tax Day, demanding that United States President Donald Trump release his tax returns, New York City, New York, April 15, 2017. (Photo via EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images).

A day after Morgan Geyser escaped from the group home in Wisconsin, she was found by the Illinois police and taken back into custody.

According to the ABC WISN News, Geyser was found by officers at a truck stop in Thornton. She was accompanied by another person, who remains unknown at the moment. So far, it is unclear if Morgan was caught by police or chose to turn herself in.

🚨UPDATE: The Slender-Man stabber Morgan Geyser has been recaptured at a Thornton’s truck stop in Posen, Illinois



Earlier, she cut her DOC ankle monitor off and fled from her Wisconsin group home with a man named “Charly” pic.twitter.com/8adG2AYQbS — Algovich (@Algovich_) November 24, 2025

The 22-year-old went missing from her group home on Saturday night - around 8 PM local time - after cutting off her ankle monitor. The police was notified of it the following morning.

For the unversed, Morgan Geyser was charged with nearly killing one of her classmates in 2014. Payton Leutner - who was stabbed by Geyser 19 times as part of a plot involving a fictional character called the Slender Man - barely survived the attack.

After the minor was found guilty of the stabbing, Geyser was sent to the Winnebago Mental Health institute at the time. Earlier this year, the organization granted Morgan a conditional release by placing her in a group home.

​ Details of Morgan Geyser's Slender Man stabbing, explored

The stabbing incident that led to Morgan Geyser's capture took place 11 years ago, in 2014. Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier were obsessed with an online horror character called Slender Man.

The two wanted to become Slender Man's servants, and stabbed Payton Leutner in an attempt to do that. Leutner, who was terrified of Slender Man, had joined Weier and Geyer in a sleepover.

After the sleepover, the duo lured Payton into a wooded, empty park near Milwaukee, where Geyser stabbed her 19 times as Anissa encouraged her to continue.

After committing the crime, the friends were found walking on a highway. When arrested, they claimed to be heading towards a national park in Wisconsin, where they believed the Slender Man to be living.

Meanwhile, Payton barely escaped her death as she crawled to a nearby road, where a passing cyclist found her.

As their crimes came to light, Weier was found guilty of attempting second-degree homicide, and was sent to a psychiatric center, from where she was granted release three years ago.

Meanwhile, Geyser, who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree homicide, was also sent to a psychiatric facility.

The character of Slender Man was created as a mysterious figure, often edited into the pictures of children playing in their day-to-day lives. Created by Eric Hudson in 2009, the character soon became a popular boogeyman among school-children, appearing in their video games, online stories, and even in a 2018 movie.