"So refreshing omg!!": Baddies USA fans react to Natalie not being present during most of the premiere

Natalie Nunn from Baddies USA (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA premiered with an explosive episode on November 23, 2025. It saw executive producer and cast member, the “Baddie CEO” Natalie Nunn, have minimal screen time, as she left as soon as Tanisha Thomas joined the cast during a group meeting.

Natalie did not appear in the remainder of the episode, which focused on brawls between different cast members and Scotty’s pregnancy announcement with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer.

In her introduction package, she described the season as a season of “All-Stars,” which featured “the heavy hitters, the baddest b**ches, and the most popular baddies.”

According to her, the season was “special.” However, she received the least screen time as she walked out as soon as Tanisha arrived at a gathering of “select Bad Girls Club OGs” for a “high-level briefing to present the upcoming Baddies USA cast.”

On her way out of the group setting, Natalie said that she did not have the time or the energy to deal with Tanisha’s behavior.

Baddies USA fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on the premiere, as many said it was better since Natalie was not part of it.

“Natalie not being on this episode is so refreshing omg!! She really brings negative energy with the “I’m better than you, Wish washy boss mentality” Like bye girl,” a netizen commented.

Many Baddies USA viewers believed Natalie’s absence from the majority of the episode was more entertaining, criticizing her contribution to the show.

“Am I the only one that thinks Natalie not being there actually made the episode better? I think she does better playing the in the background!” a fan wrote.

“no shade but see how great the show is when natalie isn’t there,” another netizen commented.

“The best part of the episode… THE LITTLE OF NATALIE WE GOT. It just shows that we don’t need her on Baddies. Keep her behind the scenes tbh. Let the cast run the show like they did tonight,” an X user reacted.

“natalie barely being in this episode made it so much better,” a person wrote.

Other Baddies USA fans criticized the way Natalie stormed off after Tanisha’s arrival.

“As usual Natalie’s being weird. You mad because the ladies were more excited to see Tanisha than you?????? That should let you know on how you treat people…” another netizen commented.

“Natalie left like that was gonna halt production or something …& we ended up getting the best first episode to a #Baddies season EVER ! We didn’t need a 30 min scene of her showing us the baddies casted. In fact, storm out more often,” a fan posted.

What happened when Tanisha arrived at the Baddies USA premiere?

As soon as the Bad Girls Club cast members arrived, Natalie barred them from hugging her, saying she had been “dealing with a lot.”

Persuasion was not pleased with Natalie’s behavior and got into an argument with her over her attitude. One thing led to another, and all the stars started screaming at one another.

In the meantime, Tanisha arrived. As soon as she did, the Bad Girls Club stars rushed to hug her and celebrate her arrival.

However, Natalie was displeased. She immediately walked out of the gathering without speaking a word to anyone.

While speaking to the cameras, Natalie explained:

“Tanisha walks in, and I instantly get up because we all know Tanisha and her theatrics and her loud… just trying to do a whole bunch of stuff. I’m leaving because I don’t have time for this s**t right now.”

Shortly after, Natalie hopped into her car and left, leaving many members of the cast disappointed with her decision.

The girls speculated that Natalie was jealous of “godmother” Tanisha, despite being the face of Baddies.

Natalie did not return for the rest of the episode, which fans on X appreciated.

