"I don’t have time" - Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn walks out after Tanisha Thomas arrives during their first meet of the season

Natalie Nunn walks out after Tanisha Thomas arrives during the Baddies USA rooftop meeting
Natalie Nunn’s introduction and cast presentations
Natalie began the meeting by briefing the returning cast. She said,
"This is a special season because it's like all-stars. You know what I'm saying? Like, we bringing back the heavy hitters, the baddest bitches, and the most popular baddies that everybody wants to see."
Several cast members introduced themselves. Janelle explained that she is a "double OG" from Bad Girls Club season 11 and Baddies ATL.
Bri stated that she is returning as Barbie from the block and emphasized that she is "back."
Camilla shared that she is excited to return to Baddies USA, noting that the season is about to "pop." Jela mentioned that she is back for her fourth season of Baddies USA and that the season is about to "go down."
Conflict during the rooftop meeting
Tensions arose between Natalie and Persuasian.
Persuasian commented in a confessional that she felt Natalie was asking the cast to "kiss her ass" and mentioned that she was coming into the meeting feeling confrontational.
She also told Natalie that she was being rude. Natalie responded that she was not trying to be rude and explained that she had been dealing with a lot of stress. She later asked Persuasian to "relax."
Other cast members intervened. Jela said,
"The last thing that I want to see is my OG Bad Girls Club sisters fighting or getting into it. Like, we're better than that, and we're actually real sisters. So I need everybody to calm down now."
Bri added that Natalie had "hurt" her, and Natalie replied that she understood and had suggested they could talk about it during the meeting.
Arrival of Tanisha Thomas and Natalie’s exit
When Tanisha Thomas arrived, she introduced herself as the "HBIC" (Head B*tch In Charge) and confirmed that she was present at the meeting. Following her entrance, Natalie left the meeting. In a confessional, Natalie explained,
"Tanisha walks in and I instantly get up because we all know Tanisha and her theatrics and her loud, trying to just do a whole."
Camilla explained that Tanisha is a real "sister" to her and that she wanted to fully figure out what was happening without creating conflict or tension.
Jela added that after Natalie stormed off, she and a few of the other girls decided to go after her because there were still important conversations that needed to be addressed. It was not the time for Natalie to walk away.
Sarah observed that Tanisha’s arrival seemed to rub Natalie the wrong way, noting that as the "face" of Baddies on Zeus, Natalie appeared affected by the situation and the attention Tanisha received from the group.
Stay tuned for more updates.