"I don’t have time" - Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn walks out after Tanisha Thomas arrives during their first meet of the season

Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)

The first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter One, which premiered on November 23, 2025, began with Natalie Nunn assembling the returning cast members for a rooftop meeting.

During this gathering, Natalie explained that this season is considered "all-stars" because it brings back the most prominent and popular cast members from previous editions of the show.

Tensions arose when Tanisha Thomas arrived, prompting Natalie to leave, stating,

"I'm leaving because I don't have time for this shit right now."

Other cast members reacted to her departure while discussions continued.