Type keyword(s) to search

Features

"I don’t have time" - Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn walks out after Tanisha Thomas arrives during their first meet of the season

Natalie Nunn leaves the first Baddies USA rooftop meeting after Tanisha Thomas arrives. Cast reactions and tensions unfold during the all-stars season premiere of the reality series.
posted by Stephany Montero
Monday 11/24/2025 at 2:04AM EST
  • Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)
    Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)

    The first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter One, which premiered on November 23, 2025, began with Natalie Nunn assembling the returning cast members for a rooftop meeting.

    During this gathering, Natalie explained that this season is considered "all-stars" because it brings back the most prominent and popular cast members from previous editions of the show.

    Tensions arose when Tanisha Thomas arrived, prompting Natalie to leave, stating,

    "I'm leaving because I don't have time for this shit right now."

    Other cast members reacted to her departure while discussions continued.

    Natalie Nunn walks out after Tanisha Thomas arrives during the Baddies USA rooftop meeting

    Natalie Nunn’s introduction and cast presentations

    Natalie began the meeting by briefing the returning cast. She said,

    "This is a special season because it's like all-stars. You know what I'm saying? Like, we bringing back the heavy hitters, the baddest bitches, and the most popular baddies that everybody wants to see."

    Several cast members introduced themselves. Janelle explained that she is a "double OG" from Bad Girls Club season 11 and Baddies ATL.

    Bri stated that she is returning as Barbie from the block and emphasized that she is "back."

    Camilla shared that she is excited to return to Baddies USA, noting that the season is about to "pop." Jela mentioned that she is back for her fourth season of Baddies USA and that the season is about to "go down."

    Conflict during the rooftop meeting

    Tensions arose between Natalie and Persuasian.

    Persuasian commented in a confessional that she felt Natalie was asking the cast to "kiss her ass" and mentioned that she was coming into the meeting feeling confrontational.

    She also told Natalie that she was being rude. Natalie responded that she was not trying to be rude and explained that she had been dealing with a lot of stress. She later asked Persuasian to "relax."

    Other cast members intervened. Jela said,

    "The last thing that I want to see is my OG Bad Girls Club sisters fighting or getting into it. Like, we're better than that, and we're actually real sisters. So I need everybody to calm down now."

    Bri added that Natalie had "hurt" her, and Natalie replied that she understood and had suggested they could talk about it during the meeting.

    Arrival of Tanisha Thomas and Natalie’s exit

    When Tanisha Thomas arrived, she introduced herself as the "HBIC" (Head B*tch In Charge) and confirmed that she was present at the meeting. Following her entrance, Natalie left the meeting. In a confessional, Natalie explained,

    "Tanisha walks in and I instantly get up because we all know Tanisha and her theatrics and her loud, trying to just do a whole."

    Camilla explained that Tanisha is a real "sister" to her and that she wanted to fully figure out what was happening without creating conflict or tension.

    Jela added that after Natalie stormed off, she and a few of the other girls decided to go after her because there were still important conversations that needed to be addressed. It was not the time for Natalie to walk away.

    Sarah observed that Tanisha’s arrival seemed to rub Natalie the wrong way, noting that as the "face" of Baddies on Zeus, Natalie appeared affected by the situation and the attention Tanisha received from the group.

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: Baddies USA: Chapter One, Zeus Network, Baddies USA, Baddies USA Natalie Nunn, Baddies USA Tanisha Thomas


More Baddies USA: Chapter One on Primetimer: