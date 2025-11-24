A lucky Brisbane woman wins the full $5 million Powerball jackpot after shaking her ticket for good luck

Chino Hills, CA - July 27: Customers line up to purchase Mega Millions tickets from 7-Eleven assistant manager M. Faroqui in Chino Hills on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 where Fridays Mega Millions payout is expected to exceed $1 billion. Faroqui sold one of three winning Powerball tickets worth over $528 million each back in 2016 when the jackpot reached over $1.5 billion. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

​A woman from Brisbane is celebrating a huge surprise after winning the full $5 million Powerball jackpot. She was the only division one winner in Thursday night’s draw and received $5,251,280.07. The win came from numbers that were very special to her and her family.​

The winning numbers for the draw

The winning numbers were 19, 11, 12, 4, 29, 13 and 27.

The Powerball number was 20.

These numbers ultimately led to a prize she never imagined.

Her reaction when she got the call

On Friday morning, she got a call from The Lott with the news. At first, she did not trust the phone number. She almost did not answer because she thought it was a fake call. But when she picked up, she couldn't stop saying, “Oh my god.”

She told the official that she was shaking and could not believe what she was hearing. Her husband was sitting beside her and he was also shaking with shock. They both needed time to understand that they had really won.

Why were the numbers special?

The woman said that the numbers she picked were all family numbers. They came from birthdays and anniversaries that hold a lot of meaning for her. When she looked at the results again, she realised that every winning number was connected to her life. This made the win even more emotional.

A lucky win that brings retirement and relief

The woman said that this prize means her husband can finally retire. They have been thinking about this for a long time, but were unsure how to manage it. Now they feel like a big weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

She said she feels grateful, calm and excited about the future. They can slow down, enjoy life and plan the next steps without stress.

She also said that she always believed she would keep a lottery win a secret. But after winning $5 million, she laughed and said she wanted to shout it from the rooftops.

The win has brought joy, relief and happiness to the couple’s home.

This fortunate moment illustrates that life can change in an instant. Even a single small ticket can make a significant difference. The woman said the whole experience still feels unreal and like a dream.

Her story gives hope to many people who enjoy playing the lottery. It reminds everyone that sometimes luck arrives when you least expect it, and it might come from something simple, like shaking a ticket for good luck.