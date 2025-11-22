Powerball jackpot rises to a massive $629 million as excitement grows for the November 22 drawing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot has increased once more. Nobody managed to win Wednesday's draw, so now it reaches the prize of $629 million. People around the nation are getting excited, with hopes of luck for the next drawing on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Powerball jackpots grow quickly when there are no winners. Each time the prize rolls over, more people buy tickets and the amount gets bigger. This week, the jackpot is one of the biggest in months and players are looking forward to Saturday night.

Winning numbers from Wednesday, November 19

Here are the winning numbers from the last draw:

10, 31, 49, 51, 68

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2x

No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot was not claimed. But one lucky ticket in New Jersey matched the five white balls and won $1 million.

There were also many smaller winners in other states. Players are always told to check their tickets carefully, because even matching a few numbers can bring small prizes.

How the jackpot money works for the winner

If an individual wins the $629 million jackpot, they have a choice in how to receive it.

1. Receiving money annually (annuity). The winner can take the full jackpot amount, but not all in one go. Rather, they will get paid for 30 years. The amount also grows by 5% every year. So, it is sort of like getting a paycheck every year for a very long time.

2. Cash option: getting all the money in one go. The winner can take a single payment of about $294.5 million. This is less than the full jackpot, but they get the money right away.

Many winners choose this option because it gives instant access to the cash. Both options are available, and it is left to the winner to choose what works best for them.

Players prepare for Saturday’s draw

People across the country are now waiting for the November 22 drawing. The jackpot is very high, so ticket sales are expected to go up. Powerball tickets cost $2 each, and most stores sell them until just before the draw.

The Powerball drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

With $629 million on the line, many people are hoping this might be their lucky moment. Whether someone wins the top prize or a smaller amount, the excitement of checking the numbers is always part of the fun.