Who is Keenyah Hill? America's Next Top Model alum threatens to sue Plaqueboymax after viral street interview turned awkward

Keenyah Hill (Photo: Instagram/@keenyah.hill)

Model Keenyah Hill is going viral after her interaction with streamer Plaqueboymax. In a recent livestream, the 22-year-old was approached by Hill on the street.

Keenyah Hill was the second runner-up in the fourth cycle of America's Next Top Model, which aired in 2005. Afterward, she modeled for Samsung and Heineken and was featured in Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan and Seventeen. According to Famous Birthdays, she also appeared in an episode of New Girl.

As of now, Hill has nearly 180,000 followers on Instagram and works as a pose coach and modeling mentor. She also holds modeling workshops.

Plaqueboymax told her that his song Victory Lap, featuring rapper Skepta and Fred Again, was nominated for the Grammy Award in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category.

He also mentioned that he was nominated in multiple categories at the 2025 Streamer Awards. Then the streamer asked Keenyah to give him a shout-out. While the model was recording videos, she suddenly asked him to kiss her on the cheek.

“America’s Next Top Model” cast member from 2005 Keenyah Hill went on IG Live threatening to sue PlaqueBoyMax after she asked him for a kiss on his livestream and he rejected her 💀pic.twitter.com/L942ZRUodv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2025

Plaqueboymax immediately refused and walked away, apologising. Notably, he is in a public relationship with influencer and model Grace Henderson. As the clip started going viral, Keenyah Hill responded to it on her Instagram stories and Live.

Hill shared that she did not know who the streamer was, and she supposedly asked his team not to upload the footage. Keenyah stated that Plaqueboymax seemed to have uploaded her clip out of everyone he talked to. She also admitted that she offered his cameraman a job.

The model then noted that she could take the matter to court if she wanted to. In an Instagram Live, she even said that Plaqueboymax walked away from her "disresctfully."

"I verbally told you not to use it. I have so many things going on right now that I don't have time to take you to court, but I dare you. I dare you to try me because now you are talking up my time," Keenyah Hill said.

Plaqueboymax responded to Keenyah Hill's legal threat

The streamer addressed the viral clip in his latest stream on November 23. He stated that the model reportedly wanted clout from him after hearing that he was nominated for a Grammy.

Plaqueboymax told Keenyah Hill he did not want to kiss her and could not understand why she wanted to sue him for rejecting the kiss. He noted that he did not want to be involved in any drama and wished her well.

"I didn't want to kiss you, and then after I didn't want to kiss you, now you're threatening to sue me. What the fuck are we talking about? Convo is over. There's no arrogance. There's no nothing. Love to you and your family or whatever you got going on. But shit, I didn't want those cheeks. I didn't want those lips," the streamer said.

Plaqueboymax responds to "Americas Next Top Model" Keenyah Hill for trying to sue him after rejecting to kiss her on the cheek



"I didnt want to kiss you then after you're threatening to sue me.. I didnt want those lips I wasnt tryna do that" pic.twitter.com/uFIovdmQSE — yoxic (@yoxics) November 24, 2025

As of the time of writing, Keenyah Hill has not responded to Plaqueboymax's remarks. Stay tuned for more updates on the viral street interview drama.