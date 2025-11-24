How many episodes are there in Bel-Air Season 4? Episode count and more

Bel-Air Season 4 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Peacock)

Bel-Air reimagines the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a one-hour drama. It centers on Will, a teenager from West Philadelphia's streets, who moves in with his affluent aunt and uncle in Bel-Air. The series examines family dynamics, class differences and personal growth amid his adjustment to privilege.

Morgan Cooper originated the concept with a 2019 viral short film. He co-created the show with Malcolm Spellman. Carla Banks Waddles is the showrunner. Executive producers include Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith of Westbrook Studios, Quincy Jones and original creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Universal Television produces the series.

Peacock premiered Bel-Air in February 2022 with annual seasons since. Season 4 of Bel-Air is the final one, featuring eight 60-minute episodes to focus on resolutions. It launched on November 24, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT with three episodes and will be followed by two on December 1 and three on December 8.

The plot resumes from Season 3 cliffhangers: Will's kidnapping by Geoffrey's past enemies, Aunt Viv's possible pregnancy and fallout from Carlton's choices. Senior year brings excitement for Will, but pressure on his future in basketball and college. Carlton navigates recovery from addiction risks and academic setbacks. The Banks family confronts shifting loyalties, career crossroads and hidden histories.

Jabari Banks leads as Will. Olly Sholotan plays Carlton. Adrian Holmes is Uncle Phil. Cassandra Freeman portrays Aunt Viv. Coco Jones is Hilary. Akira Akbar plays Ashley. Jimmy Akingbola is Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones returns as Jazz. Simone Joy Jones is Lisa. Guests include Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks.

Bel-Air season 4: Complete episode schedule and release date

Episode No. Title Release Date Episode 1 "The Maybes" November 24, 2025 Episode 2 "Be a Kid" November 24, 2025 Episode 3 "What Are You Doing for Thanksgiving?" November 24, 2025 Episode 4 "Brother's Keeper" December 1, 2025 Episode 5 "Gorilla Glue and Duct Tape" December 1, 2025 Episode 6 "Your Crown is Waiting" December 8, 2025 Episode 7 "Soulmates" December 8, 2025 Episode 8 "The Next Act" December 8, 2025

Bel-Air season 4: Plot details and what to expect

The season 4 trailer opens with Will back home after his Season 3 kidnapping. It shows him diving into senior year thrills, parties, hoops and hangouts with Carlton while flashbacks to his Philly roots underscore the pull between worlds.

Quick cuts reveal tense family dinners, Viv clutching a pregnancy test as Phil urges the boys toward life beyond Bel-Air, and Geoffrey shadowed by old enemies returning from London.

Hilary and Lamarcus strain over his health and their marriage, while Ashley throws punches in a high school brawl, signalling her bold break from the past. Snoop Dogg's cameo adds street cred to a scene with Will and Carlton.

Overall, the season strikes a balance between fun teen moments and heavy choices. Will weighs local dreams against far-off opportunities. Carlton fights to rebuild after his risky decisions threaten his college. Viv grapples with the impact of motherhood on her art career.

The Banks unite against external threats, blending humour from Jazz's antics with raw confrontations over class and loyalty.

Expect a tight pacing in the shorter run, featuring emotional payoffs, confessions, Carlton's redemption, and a family strengthened by scars. Subtle nods to the original sitcom weave in, honouring roots amid the drama.

Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles has hinted at satisfying answers to lingering questions, delivering a sendoff that feels earned.

Bel-Air Season 4 streams only on Peacock. The initial three episodes launched on November 24, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT. Peacock Premium provides ad-free access.

Stay tuned for more such updates!