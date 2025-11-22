Did anyone win Powerball? Jackpot rises to a huge $629 million for the November 22 drawing as players wait for results

SANTA ANA, CA - AUGUST 03: A gas pump receipt shows lotto numbers purchased at the pump while buying gas at Edinger 76 in Santa Ana.The California Lottery's Powerball, SuperLotto and Mega Millions are now available at some gas pumps in Orange County including Edinger 76 in Santa Ana.///ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Slug: fairyshrimp.1010.jag, Day: Monday, August 3, 2015 (8/3/15), Time: 1:52:44 PM, Location: Santa Ana, California - Gas Pump Lotto - JEFF GRITCHEN, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is climbing once again. Many players across the country are now waiting to see if anyone will take home the massive prize. Saturday’s Powerball draw will be worth an estimated $629 million, which has created a lot of excitement.

The jackpot has been growing since September 2, when two tickets split $1.787 billion, one of the biggest lottery prizes ever won in the United States. Since then, no one has matched all six numbers, so the prize keeps rolling over.

Latest winning numbers and how the game works

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s draw were 10, 31, 49, 51, 68, and the Powerball number 19.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and you can watch them live on ABC 7 New York.

A Powerball ticket costs $2, and you can buy tickets in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. When you buy a ticket, a part of the money stays in the state where it was sold. Since Powerball began in 1992, it has helped raise over $36 billion for education and other state programs.

The odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9.

The odds of winning the jackpot are much lower — about 1 in 292.2 million.

How does this jackpot compare to past record prizes

The current jackpot is high, but it is not yet among the very biggest. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, won in California in 2022.

Here are some of the biggest U.S. lottery jackpots of all time:

$2.04 billion – Powerball, 2022 (California)

– Powerball, 2022 (California) $1.787 billion – Powerball, 2025 (Missouri, Texas)

– Powerball, 2025 (Missouri, Texas) $1.765 billion – Powerball, 2023 (California)

– Powerball, 2023 (California) $1.602 billion – Mega Millions, 2023 (Florida)

– Mega Millions, 2023 (Florida) $1.586 billion – Powerball, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)

– Powerball, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $1.537 billion – Mega Millions, 2018 (South Carolina)

– Mega Millions, 2018 (South Carolina) $1.348 billion – Mega Millions, 2023 (Maine)

– Mega Millions, 2023 (Maine) $1.337 billion – Mega Millions, 2022 (Illinois)

– Mega Millions, 2022 (Illinois) $1.269 billion – Mega Millions, 2024 (California)

– Mega Millions, 2024 (California) $1.128 billion – Mega Millions, 2024 (New Jersey)

– Mega Millions, 2024 (New Jersey) $1.08 billion – Powerball, 2023 (California)

These record wins show how quickly jackpots can grow when there is no winner for many weeks.

Where to watch and how New York uses lottery funds

If you live in New York, you can watch the state lottery drawings every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., plus extra drawings at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Powerball draws are also streamed online every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions is streamed on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

New York’s lottery is one of the biggest in North America. In the 2022–2023 financial year, it contributed $3.7 billion to education. This money goes to schools across the state, with more support given to larger and lower-income districts.

For full lottery results and more information, you can visit nylottery.ny.gov.

Anyone in New York dealing with gambling problems can call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) for support.