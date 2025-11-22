Did anyone win Powerball? Jackpot rises to a huge $629 million for the November 22 drawing as players wait for results

The Powerball jackpot is climbing once again. Many players across the country are now waiting to see if anyone will take home the massive prize. Saturday’s Powerball draw will be worth an estimated $629 million, which has created a lot of excitement.
The jackpot has been growing since September 2, when two tickets split $1.787 billion, one of the biggest lottery prizes ever won in the United States. Since then, no one has matched all six numbers, so the prize keeps rolling over.
The winning numbers from Wednesday’s draw were 10, 31, 49, 51, 68, and the Powerball number 19.
Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and you can watch them live on ABC 7 New York.
A Powerball ticket costs $2, and you can buy tickets in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. When you buy a ticket, a part of the money stays in the state where it was sold. Since Powerball began in 1992, it has helped raise over $36 billion for education and other state programs.
The odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9.
The odds of winning the jackpot are much lower — about 1 in 292.2 million.
The current jackpot is high, but it is not yet among the very biggest. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, won in California in 2022.
Here are some of the biggest U.S. lottery jackpots of all time:
These record wins show how quickly jackpots can grow when there is no winner for many weeks.
If you live in New York, you can watch the state lottery drawings every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., plus extra drawings at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Powerball draws are also streamed online every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Mega Millions is streamed on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.
New York’s lottery is one of the biggest in North America. In the 2022–2023 financial year, it contributed $3.7 billion to education. This money goes to schools across the state, with more support given to larger and lower-income districts.
For full lottery results and more information, you can visit nylottery.ny.gov.
Anyone in New York dealing with gambling problems can call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) for support.
TOPICS: Powerball