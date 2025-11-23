Scotty surprises co-stars with pregnancy announcement during Baddies USA: Chapter One premiere

Scotty from Baddies USA (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA: Chapter One premiered on November 23, 2025, featuring the return of several known faces, including sisters Chrisean and Tesehki.

Among the cast members who signed up for this season of the Zeus show was Scotlynd, better known as Scotty. During the premiere on Sunday, she gathered with Rollie, Sapphire, Chrisean, Tommie Lee, and DJ Sky High Baby, and announced her pregnancy, leaving her co-stars shocked.

Scotty further shared that her baby is due in April 2026 before adding that her partner and CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, was equally pleased with the news.

The Baddies USA: Chapter One stars congratulated her on her pregnancy and wished her well as she navigated motherhood with Lemuel.

Scotty made her Baddies debut when Natalie Nunn introduced her in Baddies South to take up Christina Salgado’s spot. At the time, she received an unpleasant reception from some of the girls, including Chrisean, as the newcomer.

She officialized her spot on the franchise when she appeared in Baddies West. At the time of writing, Scotty has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and is the owner of Snatched LLC, a fitness brand that sells products and programs.

Chrisean wishes Scotty a healthy pregnancy in episode 1 of Baddies USA: Chapter One







While introducing herself in a confessional, Scotty shared that she had a surprise for the viewers that she was excited to share.

After she sat down with Rollie, Chrisean, Tommie Lee, Sapphire, and DJ Sky High Baby for a quick chat, Scotty revealed:



“I am pregnant.”



As soon as the ladies heard the announcement, they went over to Scotty and hugged, congratulating her on the next chapter of her life.

Scotty told the Baddies USA: Chapter One cameras that not only was she nervous, but she was also happy to step into a new role. Moreover, she was glad that she could share the news with this group of women, since they were mothers too.



“I appreciate you guys, and y’all are all mothers, so I definitely want us to be around you guys,” Scotty told the group, as they shed tears of joy.



When Tommie Lee asked her if she always wanted a child, Scotty explained that she and Lemuel had been trying to conceive and that her pregnancy was not a “surprise.”

Sapphire chimed in, saying Scotty could not have picked a better time to get pregnant, referring to her successful career as a TV personality and a business owner. She also appreciated Lemuel as a father, confident he would be a good dad.

Meanwhile, Rollie congratulated Scotty and said:



“Let me just tell you this, Scotty. The person you are, keep being that ‘cause your baby is gonna fall so in love with you. You are the sweetest person.”



In a separate confessional, Rollie expressed that she was genuinely happy for his co-star, calling the moment “sentimental” since she had been working with Scotty for a long time.

Chrisean also shared her well-wishes, praising how strong-minded Scotty was. She broke down in tears, wishing Scotty the “best pregnancy” and praying that she and the child remained healthy.

Later, Scotty and the girls discussed baby names and celebrated.

The premiere of Baddies USA: Chapter One ended on an explosive note as a dinner meetup with the cast turned into a brawl, with multiple cast members getting into physical fights with one another.

Stay tuned for more updates.