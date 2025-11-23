"I don't really endorse fakeness": Sister Wives' Robyn Brown reacts after meeting with Meri and Janelle to close the Coyote Pass deal

Janelle Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

SIster Wives season 20 is set to return with a new episode on Sunday, November 23, 2025. According to the official synopsis of the episode, it will focus on an “awkward final showdown” at Coyote Pass, with Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle gathering to close the property dispute.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode shared by Us Weekly on November 21, 2025, the TLC stars were shown standing together, sharing an uncomfortable moment, in which they did not engage in any dialogue with one another.

Kody and Robyn, in particular, met with the realtor, scanned through the final documents, and called it a day, without speaking a word to Janelle and Meri.

While reflecting on the situation, Robyn said:



“I don’t really endorse fakeness. And, like, ‘Okay, let’s pretend everything’s okay,’ when it’s not.”



Janelle and Meri do not share a healthy dynamic with Robyn, Kody’s only remaining wife, whom he spiritually married in 2010 and legally in 2014 after divorcing Meri, his first wife.

Janelle parted ways with Kody in December 2022, after marrying him spiritually in 1993. Kody’s ex-wives alleged that Kody showed favoritism toward Robyn and her children, which ultimately resulted in the demise of their plural marriage.

It ultimately affected their relationship with Robyn, as well.

Sister Wives stars Robyn and Kody meet Janelle and Meri, but do not speak







The sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives episode started with Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Kody meeting with a realtor at their Coyote Pass property to finalize its sale.

At first, they remained in their cars, unwilling to step out and engage in a conversation with one another.

However, when the realtor arrived, they stepped out, but even then, Kody and Robyn remained aloof and did not greet the former sister wives.

The realtor initiated the conversation, saying:



“We’re ready to go. I’ve got some stuff just to go over with you guys, just as far as making sure everything’s spelt right and all the deeds are printed out and ready to go.”



While Kody and Robyn glanced over it, Meri stood separated. Janelle was the only person who engaged with the realtor, pointing out that whatever her share would be from the sale would help her invest in the new flower farm in North Carolina.

The Sister Wives star further asked him if the terms of the contract were as discussed, meaning their names were on the correct plots and the property was divided fairly.

Janelle mentioned that she wanted to double-check “just because,” implicitly referring to the time when Kody tried to distribute the property unevenly, leaving Meri and her with the shorter end of the stick.

After the realtor assured her that everything was as discussed, Janelle expressed excitement over the deal being “finally done.”

Soon after, the realtor bid farewell to the group and took his leave, and so did Kody and Robyn, leaving Meri and Janelle wondering how awkward the situation was.



“I think Robyn felt like she was going to be persecuted or attacked or something. And I’m like, ‘No, we could be adults here.’ But whatever,” Janelle said in a confessional.



As Janelle and Meri walked back to their own cars, they admitted the situation was “super awkward,” which they had not anticipated.

Later, while speaking to the Sister Wives cameras, Robyn explained that she could not pretend to be on good terms with Janelle and Meri. Kody chimed in, saying his wife despised “girl games.”

While season 20 of the TLC show showcases how the property was sold, it was in April 2025 that the Browns sold the 14-acre land for an estimated $1.5 million.

Stay tuned for more updates.