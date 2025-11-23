What's next for Alissa White-Gluz after leaving Arch Enemy? Vocalist unveils first solo single after departure

TURKU, FINLAND - AUGUST 12: Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy performs on stage during the Knotfest at Artukainen Event Park on August 12, 2022 in Turku, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Alissa White-Gluz is no longer with Arch Enemy and is now making music as a solo artist. The melodic death metal band broke the news of Alissa’s exit on social media on November 23, 2025, stating that they were grateful for the music they created together and wished her the best in her solo endeavors:

"Arch Enemy has parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We’re thankful for the time and music that we’ve shared and wish her all the best. Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026," they wrote.

On Instagram, Alissa also announced her split from the group after 12 years. She expressed her gratitude to the fans she met whilst creating music with Arch Enemy:

“After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, beastlings!"

The former lead vocalist for Arch Enemy also teased a new project set to drop in 2026:

“I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”

She dropped her first single as a solo artist The Room Where She Died soon after her announcement.

More details on Alissa White-Gluz’s debut solo single The Room Where She Died

The Room Where She Died was written by Alissa and guitarist Oliver Palotai. Alissa shared clips from the song’s music video on Instagram, stating that The Room Where She Died expressed her feelings in a way that had lain dormant for several years:

"The Room Where She Died" is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years. This upcoming album is diverse, and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for.”

The song explores themes of entrapment, a lingering past and suffering with lyrics which read:

"I stand, lost in shadows of/ Years of lament etched into four walls/ Like a whisper, A feverish dream/ Where only echoes respond, I keep asking - how long?/ This caravan follows a hearse/ Leaving the Room where she died/ Dying begins at birth/ To suffer is the way of our kind."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.