What happened to Donald Glover before he postponed The New World Tour? Artist opens up about a life-changing medical ordeal

Donald Glover, formerly known professionally as Childish Gambino, has revealed why he postponed his New World tour in September 2024. The This is America hitmaker told the crowd during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night that he suffered a stroke during the tour and had to postpone it to focus on his health.

“I was doing this world tour," Glover said. "I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there. And I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.'”

Glover quipped that his experience was similar to that of Django actor Jamie Foxx, who experienced a stroke while filming in April 2023.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’" he said. "That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’ I know it’s not true.”

A month after his medical emergency, Glover cancelled the remainder of his US tour, stating that he was preparing for surgery. He wrote on X:

“After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

He advised those who had already bought tickets to hold on to them as they would be honored at his subsequent shows.

