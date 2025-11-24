"He is not husband material" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine clashes with Florian and question his commitment to Stacey

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

During the latest Tell-All Part 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine expressed concerns about Florian’s commitment to Stacey. Speaking directly on the show, Jasmine stated,

"I believe that Stacey could have done so much better, and he is not husband material."

She elaborated that Florian has been critical and has taken advantage of Stacey over time.

The exchange unfolded in front of host Shaun, where both Jasmine and Florian discussed their perspectives on the relationship. Florian responded to Jasmine’s remarks, defending his position while addressing her accusations.

Jasmine challenges Florian’s commitment to Stacey on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine questions Florian’s commitment

Jasmine emphasized her perception of Florian’s behavior towards Stacey, stating that he has been taking from her for years and described him as a "sugar baby."

She added that he is not a "husband," indicating her view of Florian’s role in Stacey’s life and his suitability for marriage.

During the discussion, Florian asked Jasmine if she considered him "wife material," prompting her to respond that he frequently criticized everyone around him, and she could clearly observe his behavior.

Florian further stated that Jasmine herself is a pretty sure "wife material," directly addressing the earlier criticisms while engaging in the ongoing exchange about his actions and intentions.

Jasmine additionally stated,

"You are using this woman, period," indicating her view on Florian’s involvement in Stacey’s life.

Florian responds to accusations

Florian addressed Jasmine’s claims with several statements questioning her perspective.

He raised concerns about the nature of her expressed feelings toward Gino while she was pregnant, inquiring about the kind of "love" that represented them.

He also directly responded to her accusation that he was a scammer, asking if it was him, in apparent disbelief.

Florian continued to question Jasmine’s statements, challenging her interpretation of his intentions and actions in his relationship with Stacey.

He referred to her repeated mentions of Gino and her past decisions, highlighting his disagreement with her characterization of him and her claims about the dynamics between them.

Florian also confronted Jasmine’s past, stating,

"You have a baby, and you tell, 'I love Gino' again. How you are f***ing stupid? and you disrespecting your man first of all."

References to past relationships

Jasmine also made a statement regarding Stacey’s future decisions, saying,

"And the day she leaves your ass, I'm gonna go and celebrate with her."

The discussion also included mentions of prior relationships and past behavior. Jasmine addressed Florian’s personal history by stating that she had been in an "open marriage" and that he had cheated on his wife.

Florian directly challenged her statement, asking what she was "saying" and disputing her claims.

The exchange highlighted references to previous relationships and actions without further interpretation from the host or other participants. The conversation included accusations regarding sincerity, with Jasmine reiterating,

"You play double face, and I don't play those games."

Florian’s repeated questioning and refutations, including his statement that Stacey has "never loved" him, centered on defending his position while responding to Jasmine’s claims and addressing accusations made during the conversation.

Shaun’s moderation helped ensure the discussion remained contained and prevented the disagreement from escalating further. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All host intervened, saying,

"Guys, okay. We're gonna put a pin in this disagreement for now."

