"There is nothing more American than a political protest”: Jimmy Kimmel speaks on the No Kings protests during his show

Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty)

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, known for his outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump, drew a comparison between the upcoming “No Kings” protest and the American Revolution during his Thursday night show. He framed the event as a modern stand against political power and authoritarian behavior, and noted it to be cornerstone of the American spirit.

"There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ protest," Kimmel stated.

More than 2,500 “No Kings” demonstrations are scheduled across all 50 U.S. states on Saturday, October 18, 2025, protesting the Trump administration’s policies, including federal crackdowns on immigration and urban crime. Organized by over 200 progressive groups, the events are expected to draw millions, with major demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Organizers of the “No Kings” protests are encouraging participants to wear yellow to symbolize collective strength against oppression, accusing the Trump administration of deploying militarized agents, suppressing voters, and favoring billionaires over struggling families.

In response, Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), criticized the demonstrations as anti-American, claiming they are influenced by “the pro-Hamas wing and Antifa” and accusing Democrats of delaying government shutdown negotiations to satisfy their political base.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about the No Kings protest?

During his monologue on the October 16, 2025, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel defended the upcoming “No Kings” rallies, asserting that the cause embodies the same principles upheld by the American Revolution. He brushed off the criticism from the Republicans and called them out for their double standards, recalling the Capitol Hill riot of January 6, 2021.

"So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn America? Patriotic walking tour,"

He also encouraged viewers planning to attend to make signs mocking Trump’s weight.

"And if you are planning to go to the rally, and you’re going to be making your own sign –– everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word ‘Shamussolini’ to describe him, or "Engorge Washington," or ‘King Hungry the Eighth.’ It’s rude and he will throw you in jail."

Kimmel’s recent wave of anti-Trump jokes comes weeks after Disney temporarily suspended his ABC show over comments on the late MAGA activist Charlie Kirk.

Check in for more news and the latest updates on films and TV shows.

