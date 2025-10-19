Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as a married couple in elegant coordinating looks

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as newlyweds at Academy Museum Gala (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 18. The event, which supports the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and SNL’s Bowen Yang.

Gomez, 33, wore a black dress that had glittering details. She added a black suit jacket over it. Blanco, 37, was dressed like her in a classic black suit and trousers.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make their first appearance as a married couple at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0U5Fgf6uzG — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 19, 2025

Selena Gomez stuns in multiple bridal looks and debuts with Benny Blanco at Academy Museum Gala

On her wedding occasions in California, Selena Gomez displayed various wedding dresses. Her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, assisted her in a custom dress she selected at Ralph Lauren.

During the reception, she changed into a dress that was based on the vintage designs and subsequently wore a blazer outfit as she offered the fans a glimpse of the marriage rings. The ceremony was attended by celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Paris Hilton.

Gomez and Blanco made a stunning entrance as newlyweds at the Academy Museum Gala. Their appearance blended classic Hollywood style with an important personal moment.