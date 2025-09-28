Did Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran really give speeches at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding reception? Here’s what we know

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in a private ceremony on September 27, 2025, and they had some of their closest friends in attendance. According to a PEOPLE report, Selena Gomez’s close friends and colleagues, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, gave speeches at the event.

They joined other guests like Steve Martin and Martin Short, who had reportedly given their own speeches at the rehearsal dinner for the wedding, SZA, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevigne, Finneas and Eric Andre.

The magazine’s source stated the guests at the ceremony “let loose” and celebrated the couple:

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room"



More details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding



Selena Gomez shared romantic pictures on her Instagram featuring herself as the bride and Blanco as the groom. Blanco shared a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram and boasted that he married a real-life Disney princess.



Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, revealed in an Instagram post on September 28, 2025, that Selena Gomez’s grandfather had walked her down the aisle.

"It was a fairytale come true, and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO,"



Teefey added that the celebration was perfect and befitting of the couple:

"What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know. The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect."



According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift, Gomez’s longtime friend, arrived at the event in a convoy of SUVS without her fiancée Travis Kelce, who had a Kansas City Chiefs game later.



After dating privately for six months, Selena and Benny went official with their relationship in December 2023.

After more than a year of dating, they announced their engagement in December with a close-up photo of Gomez’s ring. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker captioned it:

“Forever begins now.”



In March 2025, the couple released their collaborative album I Said I Love You First, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 120k units in its first week.