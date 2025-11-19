Complete cast breakdown of The Mighty Nein Season 1: Who voices who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

Prime Video is all set to bring more fun and entertainment our way with the newest and highly anticipated adult animated series The Mighty Nein, which is actually the second partnership between Critical Role and Titmouse, the makers of The Legend of Vox Machina. On November 19, the series will premiere worldwide. The Mighty Nein chronicles the entanglement of a bunch of misfits with difficult pasts in a greater struggle. These heroes must cooperate to safeguard The Beacon, a significant arcane treasure, as the Dwendalian Empire and Kryn Dynasty make ready for battle.
The official synopsis of the show is-
"A group of outcasts, criminals and misfits stumble into saving the continent when an arcane relic capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands."
Matthew Mercer takes up the role of Essek Thelyss, Mark Strong as Trent Ikithon, Lucy Liu portrays the role of Empress Leylas Kryn, Travis Willingham as Fjord Stone, and Taliesin Jaffe's portrayal of Mollymauk "Molly" Tealeaf are some of the confirmed supporting cast of The Mighty Nein Season 1.
All episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting November 19, 2025.
