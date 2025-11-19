How to vote, where to watch, and other details of Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale explored

Dancing with the Finale season 34 (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has finally concluded with an exceptional and memorable year defined by multiple controversies, drama, accidents, breakdowns, and surprises, now leading toward its biggest night yet, with the competition being tighter than ever.

Prince Night got special as the semifinals on November 18, 2025, gave an emotional, intense, and highly competitive episode that ended with the top five couples officially making their way to the finale.

The ballroom was transformed in full Prince fashion, with some of the most powerful performances of the season happening on the night, with some getting their perfect scores.

Each couple had to perform two routines, and the scores were added, with the competition being tight among the six pairs, making the final elimination even more difficult.

Here’s how the semifinal leaderboard looked on the semifinal episode of Dancing with the Stars:

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson (Jive to Baby I'm A Star- 30/30 and Jazz to WOW- 29/30)

30/30 and Jazz to 29/30) Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy (Tango to Little Red Corvette -28/30 and Viennese Waltz to Purple Rain -30/30)

-28/30 and Viennese Waltz to -30/30) Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas (Cha Cha to 1999- 29/30 and Viennese Waltz to Slow Love- 29/30)

29/30 and Viennese Waltz to 29/30) Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa (Jive to Raspberry Beret -27/30 and Argentine Tango to U Got The Look -30/30)

-27/30 and Argentine Tango to -30/30) Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten (Foxtrot to I Wanna Be Your Lover- 27/30 and Paso Doble to When Doves Cry- 30/30)

27/30 and Paso Doble to 30/30) Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach (Tango to I Would Die 4 U-27/30 and Cha Cha to Kiss-28/30)

After Whitney Leavitt’s elimination, five stars remained in the race, competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The finale would be a three-hour special, which would stream live on ABC and Disney+ from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm ET, with the top five: Robert Irwin, AlixEarle, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, and Dylan Efron performing in three rounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale

For the first time in Dancing with the Stars' history, the finale will include three competitive rounds.

Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced the twist during the semifinals, saying,

Next week, we're taking over all of ABC in primetime with our most demanding season finale in the history of the show. For the first time, we'll have three rounds of competition.

The rounds include:

1.) Judges' Choice Round: The judges select an already performed dance for each couple to revisit and improve.

2.) Instant Dance Round: Pairs will learn a routine to a surprise song revealed instantly during the live show.

3.) Freestyle Round: A no-rules performance where contestants can make their final impression to gain votes.

Julianne Hough teased the high level of talent this year, saying, “With all the incredible talent this season, you don't want to miss it.”

The finale will also feature cast members returning to the ballroom for special performances and possible appearances from past contestants as the show wraps its 20th anniversary season.

How to vote in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale

Voting is a crucial aspect of the show, giving fans an opportunity to participate and choose the season 34 winner.

Voting opens at 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT when the finale airs live on November 25, 2025.

It closes after the final commercial break of the episode, and all the contestants finish their performances.

Voters must be at least 18 years old and located in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Fans can cast their votes for their favourite Dancing with the Stars' top five contestants at dwtsvote.abc.com during the live broadcast.

They can also vote via SMS or the text option if they have a participating US wireless carrier by texting the celebrity’s first name to 21523.

People shared a report about the SMS keywords for voting that reads:

Text JORDAN to 21523

Text ALIX to 21523

Text DYLAN to 21523

Text ELAINE to 21523

Text ROBERT to 21523

Fans can cast up to 10 votes per voting method via the SMS method or through the online website dwtsvote.abc.com, with an option to adjust their voting distributions anytime during the voting window until they hit the Save Votes button available on the website voting method.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 streams live on ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 pm ET on November 25, 2025, with episodes available the next day on Hulu, Hulu + Live TV, and the Disney+ bundle.

Stay tuned for more updates.