What happened to Alex Russo in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale? Fate of Selena Gomez's character, explained

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Selena Gomez attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" at El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

The return of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 brought back the magic, humor, and nostalgia fans loved, but it also delivered one of the most emotional endings in the franchise’s history. The Disney+ sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place follows the next generation of wizards while still honoring the legacy of the original series. This time, the spotlight turns once again to Alex Russo, portrayed by Selena Gomez, who made her long-awaited comeback in the two-part finale, “The Wizard at the End of the World.”

The heartbreaking fate of Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

In the two-part finale, Alex Russo returns at a critical moment to help her family face off against the dark wizard Lord Morsus, played by Tobias Jelinek. During the confrontation, Morsus reveals his plan to open a rift between the mortal world and the world of dark magic, threatening to destroy both realms. As chaos unfolds, Alex regains her memories and realizes a painful truth: Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), the young wizard she has been helping to train, is actually her daughter.

Years earlier, Alex had used the Cerebellum Erasus spell to erase her own memories — and those of her brother Justin (David Henrie) — to protect Billie from Morsus, who was revealed to be her grandfather. The revelation arrives in a tearful flashback when Alex’s tears unlock a magical locket that restores their shared memories. Fans watch as a younger Alex, filled with love and fear, leaves Billie at WizTech, promising that one day they will find each other again.

In the present, when Morsus forces Billie to open the rift, Alex steps in to stop him. Realizing the only way to close the portal is from within, she sacrifices herself by pulling Morsus into the rift, saving her daughter and the wizarding world. The finale ends with Billie crying in Justin’s arms as the family mourns Alex’s loss.

But the story leaves room for hope. The portal flashes just before closing, hinting that Alex may still be alive — trapped somewhere in the world of dark magic. Her fate is left ambiguous, allowing for the possibility of her return in future episodes.

As Gomez famously sang in the original show’s theme song, “Everything is not what it seems” — a line that feels especially fitting for this cliffhanger.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 finale recap and what comes next

The finale, titled The Wizard at the End of the World, capped off a season full of secrets, family drama, and emotional payoffs. Much of Season 2 centered around Billie’s mysterious powers and unknown origins. Introduced as a gifted young wizard destined to prevent an impending apocalypse, Billie trained under Justin and Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) while being unknowingly guided by Alex.

As the truth about her lineage unfolds, we learn that Billie’s father, Damian Penwolf, was Morsus’s son, who turned away from evil out of love for Alex. This revelation reframes the series, showing how Alex’s love and sacrifice have shaped every magical event since the sequel began.

The second half of the finale is filled with action and emotion. Morsus disguises himself as Justin to deceive Billie into helping him open the rift. Once exposed, he binds the family with dark magic, forcing Billie to complete the spell. When Alex’s tears fall onto the Penwolf locket, it restores the erased memory, revealing the truth to everyone. In a moment of heartbreak and heroism, Alex chooses to save her family over herself, closing the rift and vanishing into the unknown.

Showrunner David Henrie, who also plays Justin, teased in an interview with E! News that the emotional ending is “probably the most cliffhanger season we’ve had in Wizards history.” He also hinted that Alex’s story might not be over, saying:

“You’re asking all the right questions. Stay tuned, we’ve got some magical surprises up our sleeves.”

Both seasons of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are now streaming on Disney+, with fans eagerly awaiting news of what happens next - and whether Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo will return to cast her magic one more time.